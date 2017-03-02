Fundamentals, talent carry Bishop Canevin girls back to title game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There is no denying the Bishop Canevin girls basketball team had developed into one of the elite programs of the WPIAL.

Since the 2012-13, the Crusaders have reached the WPIAL title game four times. Only one team has reached the finals more during that stretch — Vincentian Academy has made it all five years.

“I think it stems from having good players,” Bishop Canevin coach Tim Joyce said. “We might not have the biggest players, but we have good basketball players. We feel we have players who have strong fundamentals that can defend, pass and shoot.”

Bishop Canevin's impressive run dates back before 2012-13. The Crusaders have been to the WPIAL semifinals each of the last seven seasons, won a pair of WPIAL titles and reached the PIAA quarterfinals four times. The program won a state title in 2012-13.

The Crusaders (18-5) reached this season's WPIAL Class 3A title game with a 45-24 win over rival Carlynton (17-7). The game was close at the half with Bishop Canevin ahead by only three points. But the Crusaders dominated the third quarter 15-4 to pull ahead.

“We started making shots,” Joyce said. “In the first half, we missed a number of close shots. But in the third quarter we converted a couple, and that allowed us to start to press and go on a run.”

Brionna Allen led the team with 17 points. Shamyjha Price added 12, and Sarah Green chipped in eight. Diamond Thomas had 13 for Carlynton.

Bishop Canevin dominated the series with Carlynton this season, winning 60-29 on Jan. 16 and 51-25 on Feb. 9.

“We feel we have a good plan for them,” Joyce said. “We try to play solid defense and pressure their 3-point shooters.”

The Crusaders won 11 of their last 12 games heading into the WPIAL title game.

“We have gotten a lot more solid on defense and with our pressure,” Joyce said. “Also, the development of (sophomore) Gillan Gustine and (freshman) Diasha Allen has helped a lot.”

When asked what has led to the program's extended success, Joyce said several variables come into play. In addition to have fundamentally-sound players, Joyce complimented the work of his coaching staff and noted the program has developed a style of play that focuses on its hard-nosed defense.

But maybe the most important aspect of the program's success is the maturation process players go through. Many underclassmen go through a trial by fire and get used in games often. But by seeing game action, they pick up Bishop Canevin's style of play working with seniors and juniors.

Current players Green, Allen and Lauren Gamble have all gone through the process and now lead the team with their play.

“That was always a goal when I took over 15 years ago,” Joyce said. “When I was an assistant with Mike McConnell at Carlynton, that is how things were established, and it led to a lot of success. The older players pass the knowledge down of how we do things.”

And no matter what happens the rest of the season, don't expect Bishop Canevin's run to end anytime soon. The team losses only three seniors — Green, Zoe Woods and Kayla Alford — from this year's roster.

With players such as Brionna Allen, Price, Gamble, Kasey Kasczorowski, Gustine and Diasha Allen returning, the future is bright.

“It has been fun to watch over the years,” Joyce said. “It is enjoyable to see kids grow into leadership roles.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.