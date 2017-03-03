North Allegheny boys grew under 1st-year coach

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Getting a new perspective of the North Allegheny boys basketball team was refreshing for Tigers junior guard Curtis Aiken Jr. First-year coach Keith Noftz was new to the area.

He also brought the experience that garnered instant credibility.

“He was a fresh set of eyes so he didn't have any favoritism for anyone,” Aiken said. “There were no complaints about that or anything. He's a well-experienced guy, and I knew he was going to get us back on the right track and everything. He's coached at the college level, too, and he knows what he's talking about.”

Knowledge, plus a roster stacked with big forwards, helped North Allegheny return to the playoffs after a one-year absence. While the Tigers' run in the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs ended with a 70-67 first-round loss to Canon-McMillan, North Allegheny (14-9) made some inroads.

The Tigers qualified as the fourth place team out a section that produced three — Butler, North Hills and Pine-Richland — of the WPIAL's four semifinalists.

Navigating through that schedule with a new coach was focus on shedding a reputation North Allegheny developed. Of utmost importance to Noftz was working together as a unit.

“Our theme going into the year was ‘Rise as one,' ” Noftz said. “They had a reputation of being a selfish team. Something we wanted to do is playing hard and playing together. We made major progress in that area, and I'm looking forward to getting this group back.”

Aiken, who has several Division I offers, will return and led the team in scoring with 19 points per game. Noftz was also pleased with the growth of 6-foot-10 junior forward Zach Johnson.

Juniors Canyon Tuman and Ray Sandherr, along with sophomore Anthony Hattrup, helped provide the Tigers with depth.

“We had each other's backs,” Aiken said. “We didn't get on each other if someone made a bad play. We tried to keep each other's spirits up and everything.”

Finding resolve against the Big Macs was necessary. North Allegheny trailed by 14 entering the fourth quarter before rallying in the final quarter.

Aiken scored 26 points and Sandherr had 18 for the Tigers.

North Allegheny didn't have enough to complete the rally.

“We felt we had a good season,” Noftz said. “We weren't too far away from having an outstanding season. We lost to Central Catholic late in the year by two points, had North Hills on the ropes at their place and lost by three to Canon-McMillan. That's the difference between 14 and 17 wins.”

Finding the difference between 17 and 20 or more will depend on how the Tigers continue to build chemistry.

“I think we came together a lot more this year than last year as far as becoming closer friends on and off the court,” Aiken said. “That helped us a lot.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.