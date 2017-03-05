SSA boys fall in WPIAL semifinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shady Side Academy managed to stay close to top-seeded Lincoln Park (21-4) for about 14 minutes in their WPIAL Class 3A boys basketball semifinal game Feb. 27 before Lincoln Park went on a 22-10 run to close the first half.

Coach David Vadnais' team was unable to overcome that 16-point deficit and fell 81-61.

“Lincoln Park is a really good team and program,” Vadnais said. “You don't make six out of 10 WPIAL finals being lucky. I thought we played the first quarter the way we wanted to. Unfortunately, we missed some layups that could have given us a little lead. They turned up the pressure in the second quarter, and we didn't handle it well at all.”

Lincoln Park lost to Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic in the WPIAL championship game Friday night.

“We tried to simulate it in practice to get ready, but clearly we didn't do a good enough job,” Vadnais said. “Once they started to get the momentum and playing fast, Nelly Cummings really took over.”

Cummings finished with 31 points and Evan Brown added 28 for Lincoln Park.

“I wish we could have played better and given ourselves a chance to win in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't meant to be,” Vadnais said. “I'm really proud of the run we made in the WPIALs this year.”

Etai Groff led SSA (18-7) with 18 points, while Kirf Olander scored 16 and Grady Munroe added 14.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.