Basketball

Defensive adjustment key for Cornell in semifinal win

George Guido | Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 11:15 p.m.

Updated 19 minutes ago

With a first trip to the WPIAL finals on the line for each team, it was apparent successful halftime adjustments would carry the night.

Cornell coach Shawn Urbano ordered his team to put a box-and-one on St. Joseph standout Lizzy Celko, and the Raiders abandoned their perimeter game.

The moves resulted in a 14-4, third-quarter bulge for Cornell, which turned a 27-24 halftime deficit into a 38-29 advantage with 2:10 left in the third quarter.

“I decided to come back out in the second half, and we weren't going to let her score anymore,” Urbano said. “We put Cy' Moni Harrison on her, who's only a junior. She did the best she could, and Celko didn't score.” Celko had 12 points in the first half, but was blanked the second half.

Ahead 40-38 with 3:19 to go, Urbano called a time out.

“I told them that we weren't going to take another 3,” Urbano said. “If we were going to do anything, we were going to penetrate. I told them to hold the ball and force them to play man-for-man and come out and get us. When they were in a zone, we were making bad decisions.”

“We had to push ourselves even more,” said Jaelah Smith, who scored nine and collected 23 rebounds. “We knew we had to drive, try to get it into the paint, and that's what we did. We weren't shooting that well from the outside.”

St. Joseph coach Sally Ackerman prefers the faster pace of play, and Cornell slowed the Spartans down in the third quarter.

“They went into a box-and-one against Lizzy, and it slowed us down a little bit,” Ackerman said. “So we recognized what was happening, and we had to beat them with the other four.”

St. Joseph did adjust, finally tying the game at 40 on a steal by Alex Jones and a lay-up by Chloe Kurpakus with 3:01 to go.

“We were prepared for it because Quigley did the same thing against us,” Ackerman said. “The difference is, the girl here (Harrison) was faster, and Lizzy wasn't able to break away as much as she did against Quigley.”

While Cornell missed three consecutive free throws in 1-and-1 situations, the Raiders' defense prevented the Spartans from taking advantage.

Urbano credited solid practice habits for the defensive work down the stretch.

A police officer by day, Urbano has to do more than just direct traffic at practice. “With a small roster and some injuries, my assistant and I have to practice and coach,” Urbano said. “They're very competitive. They try to block my shots. They take it seriously.”

Cornell came into the game with Class A's best defense, yielding just 32.1 points per game. St. Joseph almost eclipsed that in the first half.

Despite the loss, the Spartans have already qualified for the PIAA playoffs.

St. Joseph will enter the tournament March 11. If Cornell wins the WPIAL title Friday, the Spartans will play the PIAA District 9 runner-up. If Cornell loses, St. Joseph will play the winner of Saturday's District 5 title game between Shanksville-Stonycreek and Berlin-Brothersvalley.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

