Basketball

Freeport, Leechburg girls in PIAA playoffs
Doug Gulasy | Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 11:15 p.m.

The Freeport and Leechburg girls basketball teams aren't turning in uniforms yet.

The Yellowjackets and Blue Devils, who lost in the WPIAL quarterfinals last week, qualified for the PIAA playoffs after getting needed results from the WPIAL semifinals Monday.

Freeport (14-10), which fell to No. 2 Blackhawk in the Class 4A quarterfinals, earned a reprieve when the Cougars beat South Park on Monday. It will mark the Yellowjackets' first PIAA appearance since 2004.

Leechburg (14-10), after its loss to No. 1 Chartiers-Houston in the Class AA quarterfinals, qualified for the state tournament thanks to the Bucs' victory over OLSH in the semifinals. The Blue Devils will make their PIAA tournament debut.

Now, Freeport and Leechburg must await their seeds for the PIAA playoffs, which begin March 10.

If Blackhawk beats No. 1 Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic on Friday, Freeport would play the District 9 champion in the PIAA first round. If North Catholic wins, Freeport and Blackhawk would meet in the PIAA first round.

If Chartiers-Houston beats No. 2 Vincentian on Thursday, Leechburg would play the District 9 champion. If Vincentian wins, Leechburg would play the District 10 champion.

