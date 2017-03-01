Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
High school basketball notebook: Jeannette boys carried into PIAA tournament
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 11:09 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Jeannette’s Melik Gordon (4) laughs with teammates during a WPIAL playoff game at Norwin High School in North Huntingdon, Pa. on Tuesday Feb. 21, 2017. Jeannette beat Bentworth boys basketball, 59-35.

Jeannette is back in the boys basketball playoffs.

The beneficiary of a new-but-old format the WPIAL is using to determine PIAA playoff qualifiers, the Jayhawks (12-12) qualified because Sewickley Academy advanced to the WPIAL championship game.

The top six teams in WPIAL Class 2A advance to the PIAA tournament. Jeannette lost to Sewickley Academy in the quarterfinals so it gets pulled into the state bracket.

Jeannette will open the state 2A postseason next Saturday.

The Latrobe boys (19-4) also made the state postseason — in Class 6A — because Butler beat Woodland Hills Wednesday night in the WPIAL semifinals.

Other local state-playoff scenarios:

• In 5A boys, Franklin Regional (13-11) can advance if Moon wins the WPIAL championship Friday night.

• The Hempfield girls (14-9) can make the Class 6A state playoffs if North Allegheny wins the WPIAL title Saturday.

• Norwin's girls (17-6) were eliminated when Mt. Lebanon lost in the WPIAL 6A semifinals. And the Southmoreland boys (17-5) were eliminated when Shady Side Academy lost in the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals.

Reed lends a hand

Greensburg Central Catholic had a surprise guest on the bench during Tuesday's WPIAL Class 2A semifinal at Fox Chapel. Former Centurions and American standout Jesse Reed served as an assistant coach in the game against OLSH, which upset top-seeded GCC (23-1), 54-49.

Reed took time out of his schedule as a professional player with the Residence Walferdange of the Luxembourg-Total League. Reed averages 17.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

He was honored to help out his former team and coaches.

“It was mixed emotions for sure,” Reed said. “I was grateful coach Bis (Greg Bisignani) let me come back and join the bench, but it's a weird feeling not being on the court. Not being able to have a physical impact on the game is something I'm really not used to. I got a little taste of how stressful coaching is.”

Stone on the move

Southmoreland junior 6-foot-11 swingman Brandon Stone made three recent out-of-town stops as he continues to feel out the college basketball recruiting circuit. Stone, who helped Southmoreland (19-5) reach the WPIAL 3A semifinals — the Scotties' first semifinal trip since 1987 — made unofficial visits to South Carolina and Davidson, where he had his picture taken in front of Stephen Curry's old locker.

He also visited Christ School, a boys prep school in Arden, N.C.

Christ School is similar to The Kiski School in Saltsburg. Stone has discussed “reclassifying” at a prep school, meaning he could repeat his junior year and play two years of pre-college basketball in the hopes of landing larger scholarship offers.

Stone has offers from Duquesne, Robert Morris, Mount St. Mary's, Appalachian State and Youngstown State. He also made unofficial visits to West Virginia, Pitt, Butler and Dayton.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

