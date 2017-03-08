Freeport girls basketball set to face Blackhawk in PIAA tournament rematch

For at least one night, members of Freeport's girls basketball team became some of Blackhawk's biggest fans.

The Yellowjackets attended the Cougars' WPIAL semifinal game against South Park, rooting for the team that beat them just days before in the WPIAL quarterfinal. They went home happy as Blackhawk's win that night put Freeport into the PIAA playoffs for the first time since 2004.

Consider that fandom rescinded. Blackhawk's loss to Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic in the WPIAL Class 4A championship game means the Cougars will meet Freeport in the first round of the PIAA playoffs Friday. Happy as the Yellowjackets are that Blackhawk helped them reach the state tournament, their gratitude goes only so far.

“It was really weird because a lot of us went to the game and we were cheering them on, and just a couple days ago we were hoping they would lose against us,” freshman Maddie Clark said. “Now we want them to lose against us, obviously.”

Given that many of the WPIAL's state playoff qualifiers will play unfamiliar opponents in the first round, Freeport (14-10) can take advantage of its game experience against Blackhawk — even if that contest ended in a 67-44 loss.

“It's almost like a section game in that this is round number two,” Freeport coach Fred Soilis said. “We played them once, and now it's like the second time in the section. It certainly helps having some familiarity with them and then seeing them play in the title game.

“At the same time, they're a tough team, but I'm happy with the fact we drew them again. I just want to see how we measure up with them. Part of growing as a basketball team is seeing if you can correct your mistakes, and I want to see if we can do that because that's the only way we're going to get better in the future.”

That starts Friday night against Blackhawk (16-9).

In the teams' first meeting, Feb. 23, Freeport trailed by six points at halftime and cut Blackhawk's lead to three early in the third quarter. However, turnovers — the Yellowjackets committed 24 in the game — and missed shots helped Blackhawk pull away for a comfortable victory.

Blackhawk used a press defense to great effect in the second half against Freeport, which starts three freshmen.

“There's so many mistakes that we could be fixing, like turnovers and bad passes, to travels,” freshman Sidney Shemanski said. “We can fix those mistakes, and I think we can be in the game. I think we were just frazzled and nervous to be playing in there. They're a good team to go against, and they definitely put a lot of pressure on us as freshmen. I think we just need to work better together and communicate to eliminate those turnovers.”

Freeport believes it learned from that loss and hopes to take advantage of those lessons when the teams meet again Friday.

“I'm really happy we get to play them again because we know what we can do better on, and we know them a lot better,” freshman Sam Clark said. “We learned that we've got to really control and take care of the ball. They're super aggressive on defense and on the press. Now we know that, so we have to work harder to get the ball up the court and not turn it over.”

The Yellowjackets reviewed film of the first matchup and noticed a common theme to the turnovers: dribbling into traps. Missed layups in the second half, when Freeport was outscored 34-17 didn't make life any easier.

“We realize if we fix our mistakes, we can still play right with them,” Maddie Clark said. “I think a big part of it was nerves, and then we just had a habit of dribbling to the sidelines and getting trapped and then throwing the ball away.”

Given the Yellowjackets' youth — they have one senior, Kimmy Mixon, to go with their three-freshmen starting lineup — Soilis said he saw continued growth throughout the season.

Blackhawk is making its eighth consecutive appearance in the state playoffs, a span that includes two PIAA titles. Freeport is back for the first time since 2004, so the experience factor tilts in the Cougars' favor.

Friday's game represents another opportunity for progression, whatever the result, but the Yellowjackets are playing to win.

“You lose sight of the fact you're still playing because it's not the norm, but we're trying to make it the norm,” Soilis said. “You wake up and say, ‘What am I doing today?' and you realize you still have basketball practice. That's a good thing, and this is a good experience for them regardless of the outcome. To keep playing into March is something that hasn't happened here in a long time.

“We have hurt ourselves with the mistakes we've made, but we have played with these teams. It's just a matter of repetition: keep playing and playing, and hopefully we'll be able to establish a name for ourselves that we are a team to contend with.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer.