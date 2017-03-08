Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Freeport-Blackhawk girls basketball preview capsule
Doug Gulasy | Wednesday, March 8, 2017, 9:18 p.m.

PIAA Class 4A

First round

Freeport (14-10) vs. Blackhawk (16-9)

6 p.m. Friday at Fox Chapel

Winner plays: Villa Maria Academy (18-5) or South Park (16-9)

Coaches: Fred Soilis, Freeport; Steve Lodovico, Blackhawk

Players to watch: Jenna Manke, Freeport; Mady Aulbach, Blackhawk

Layup lines: It's a rematch of the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals, a game Blackhawk won 67-44. Freeport trailed by three points early in the third quarter, but an 11-0 Blackhawk run helped the Cougars put the game out of reach. ... Freeport is making its first PIAA playoff appearance since 2004, when the Yellowjackets beat Tussey Mountain in the first round before falling to Seneca. ... The Yellowjackets start three freshmen in Maddie Clark, Sam Clark and Sidney Shemanski and have just one senior on their roster in guard Kim Mixon. ... Manke is the lone post presence in Freeport's starting lineup and posted a double-double with 14 points and 17 rebounds in the first matchup against Blackhawk. ... Shemanski scored 13 points, including nine in the second quarter, in the quarterfinals. ... To compete, Freeport must do a better job of taking care of the basketball — the Yellowjackets had 24 turnovers in the first meeting with Blackhawk. ... Blackhawk is coming off a 65-36 loss to Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic in the WPIAL championship game. ... The Cougars are making their eighth consecutive appearance in the PIAA playoffs. They won state titles in 2014 and ‘15 and lost in the first round to Villa Maria Academy last season. ... Aulbach leads three players who average double figures for Blackhawk. Mackenzie Amalia and Madison Amalia are the others. ... Four Blackhawk players scored in double figures in the first meeting against Freeport: Mackenzie Amalia (14), Aulbach (13), Tailyn Silver (13) and Breanna Hoover (10). ... Coach Steve Lodovico is seeking his 225th career victory.

— Doug Gulasy

