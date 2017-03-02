Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Monessen boys win 7th WPIAL championship
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, March 2, 2017, 9:03 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Monessen celebrates winning over Imani Christian Academy in the Class A WPIAL boys basketball championship Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Monessen celebrates beating Imani Christian Academy in the Class A WPIAL boys basketball championship Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Monessen's Jaron Youngblood and Imani Christian Academy's Keon Arvin fight for a rebound during the Class A WPIAL boys basketball championship Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Monessen's Lyndon Henderson (5) and Jaron Youngblood defends Imani Christian Academy's Sam Fairly during the Class A WPIAL boys basketball championship Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Monessen's Jaden Altomore scores past Imani Christian Academy's Ray Jackson during the Class A WPIAL boys basketball championship Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Monessen's Lyndon Henderson scores over Imani Christian Academy's Kenny Robinson during the Class A WPIAL boys basketball championship Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Monessen's Justice Rice scores over Imani Christian Academy's Sam Fairly (3) during the Class A WPIAL boys basketball championship Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Monessen's Vaughn Taylor scores past Imani Christian Academy's Desean Hubbard during the Class A WPIAL boys basketball championship Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Monessen's Justice Rice is fouled by Imani Christian Academy's Sam Fairly during the Class A WPIAL boys basketball championship Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Monessen's Lyndon Henderson scores past Imani Christian Academy's Kenny Robinson during the Class A WPIAL boys basketball championship Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Imani Christian Academy's Asante' Watkins dives for a lose ball with Monessen's Justice Rice during the Class A WPIAL boys basketball championship Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Monessen's Isaiah Allums grabs a lose ball from Imani Christian Academy's Ray Jackson during the Class A WPIAL boys basketball championship Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Monessen's Jaron Youngblood fights for a rebound with Imani Christian Academy's Kenny Robinson during the Class A WPIAL boys basketball championship Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Imani Christian Academy's Sam Fairly grabs a rebound away from Monessen's Jaron Youngblood during the Class A WPIAL boys basketball championship Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.

Updated 4 minutes ago

Top-seeded Monessen won its seventh WPIAL boys basketball championship, and fifth since 2001, with a 74-59 victory over No. 3 Imani Christian in the WPIAL Class A title game on Friday night at Petersen Events Center.

Justice Rice scored a game-high 30 points, Jaden Alomore added 17, Lyndon Henderson had 13, and Vaughn Taylor 10 for the Greyhounds (18-7), who took a 42-25 lead into halftime and swelled it to 62-43 in the third, when Rice scored 10.

It was the sixth WPIAL title for Greyhounds' coach Joe Salvino.

A chippy first half saw the teams combine for 29 fouls.

Kenny Robinson led Imani Christian (15-7) with 21 points and Sam Fairley added 18. Both players fouled out.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.