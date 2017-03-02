Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic boys win back-to-back championships
Chris Harlan | Thursday, March 2, 2017, 10:45 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic celebrates winning the WPIAL Class 3A boys basketball title Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic's Isaiah Wilson fights for a lose ball with Lincoln Park's Keeno Holmes (3) and Gibbs Kanyongo during the WPIAL Class 3A boys basketball championship Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic's Kenny Fukon scores past Lincoln Park's Evan Brown during the WPIAL Class 3A boys basketball championship Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic's Kenny Fukon grabs a rebound over Lincoln Park's Evan Brown during the WPIAL Class 3A boys basketball championship Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic celebrates winning the WPIAL Class 3A boys basketball championship Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic's seniors celebrate winning the WPIAL Class 3A boys basketball championship Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic's Vincnet DiNicola grabs a rebound away from Lincoln Park's Thomas Melonja during the WPIAL Class 3A boys basketball championship Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic's Vincent DiNicola blocks the shot of Lincoln Park's Nelly Cummings during the WPIAL Class 3A boys basketball championship Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic's Kenny Fukon blocks the shot of Lincoln Park's Keeno Holmes during the WPIAL Class 3A boys basketball championship Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Lincoln Park's Nelly Cummings scores past Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic's Kenny Fukon during the WPIAL Class 3A boys basketball championship Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.

Updated 14 minutes ago

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic celebrated for the second year in a row at Petersen Event Center. And for the second straight year, Lincoln Park wore silver.

But for CWNC teammates John Fukon and Isaiah Wilson, this night certainly felt different. A year after watching from the bench, Fukon started and scored a team-high 16 points as No. 3 seed CWNC defeated No. 1 Lincoln Park, 56-50, in the WPIAL Class 3A final Thursday night.

Zach Offi scored 15 points, with a key 3-pointer with 2:03 left, and Wilson added 11 for the Trojans (21-5), who shot 59.5 percent (22 of 37) from the field.

“This one definitely feels more satisfying,” said Fukon, a 6-foot junior who made 7 of 8 shots and went 2 for 3 from the 3-point arch. “Just living in the moment right now.”

He didn't celebrate alone.

As a freshman, Wilson played a reserve role a season ago when North Catholic won the Class A title. But this time, with a slim 54-51 lead, the sophomore made two free throws with 14.9 seconds left to clinch the Trojans their fourth WPIAL title.

“Coach just told me to take my time and knock it down,” said Wilson, whose foul shots came less than 30 seconds after he'd missed the front of a one-and-one. “You always think about that when you're at the playground. Knock these two down for the WPIAL championship. You never think it's going to happen, but it happened.”

For Lincoln Park, again it didn't. The Leopards finished as WPIAL runners up for the second year in a row after losing last season to Aliquippa in the Class 2A final.

Bowling Green recruit Nelly Cummings led Lincoln Park with 18 points but shot just 4 for 24 from the field. North Catholic shaded its zone defense toward Cummings. The senior went 3 for 17 from the arc.

“He controls their offense,” said senior Kenny Fukon, John's brother, who led with 12 rebounds. “He sets the tone for them. We just slowed him down. That was our key.”

As a team, Lincoln Park shot 34.5 percent (19 for 55) against North Catholic's 2-3 zone. From the arc, the Leopards made 6 of 29.

“We just didn't hit shots that were open,” Lincoln Park coach Mike Bariski said. “…We might have had six points off our transition game, and we usually get close to 20.”

Tied 26-26 at half, North Catholic started the second half with a 15-4 run. A shot by Wilson pushed CWNC's lead to 41-30 with 2 minutes left in the third quarter.

CWNC led 43-33 after three.

Cummings led Lincoln Park on a fourth-quarter run with a 3-pointer and three foul shots 45 seconds apart. After the third free throw, the Leopards trailed 45-41.

North Catholic's lead was down to two when Cummings and Keeno Holmes made 3-pointers 30 seconds apart, before Offi answered with a 3-pointer at the other end. With 1:28 left, CWNC's lead was 54-51 after two free throws by Cummings.

Then Wilson hit his two with 14.9 left.

“It felt even better being the underdog this year,” Wilson said. “(We heard): ‘Oh, yeah, Lincoln Park, Lincoln Park,' all year. We knew we could pull it off.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.