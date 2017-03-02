Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic boys win back-to-back championships

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic celebrated for the second year in a row at Petersen Event Center. And for the second straight year, Lincoln Park wore silver.

But for CWNC teammates John Fukon and Isaiah Wilson, this night certainly felt different. A year after watching from the bench, Fukon started and scored a team-high 16 points as No. 3 seed CWNC defeated No. 1 Lincoln Park, 56-50, in the WPIAL Class 3A final Thursday night.

Zach Offi scored 15 points, with a key 3-pointer with 2:03 left, and Wilson added 11 for the Trojans (21-5), who shot 59.5 percent (22 of 37) from the field.

“This one definitely feels more satisfying,” said Fukon, a 6-foot junior who made 7 of 8 shots and went 2 for 3 from the 3-point arch. “Just living in the moment right now.”

He didn't celebrate alone.

As a freshman, Wilson played a reserve role a season ago when North Catholic won the Class A title. But this time, with a slim 54-51 lead, the sophomore made two free throws with 14.9 seconds left to clinch the Trojans their fourth WPIAL title.

“Coach just told me to take my time and knock it down,” said Wilson, whose foul shots came less than 30 seconds after he'd missed the front of a one-and-one. “You always think about that when you're at the playground. Knock these two down for the WPIAL championship. You never think it's going to happen, but it happened.”

For Lincoln Park, again it didn't. The Leopards finished as WPIAL runners up for the second year in a row after losing last season to Aliquippa in the Class 2A final.

Bowling Green recruit Nelly Cummings led Lincoln Park with 18 points but shot just 4 for 24 from the field. North Catholic shaded its zone defense toward Cummings. The senior went 3 for 17 from the arc.

“He controls their offense,” said senior Kenny Fukon, John's brother, who led with 12 rebounds. “He sets the tone for them. We just slowed him down. That was our key.”

As a team, Lincoln Park shot 34.5 percent (19 for 55) against North Catholic's 2-3 zone. From the arc, the Leopards made 6 of 29.

“We just didn't hit shots that were open,” Lincoln Park coach Mike Bariski said. “…We might have had six points off our transition game, and we usually get close to 20.”

Tied 26-26 at half, North Catholic started the second half with a 15-4 run. A shot by Wilson pushed CWNC's lead to 41-30 with 2 minutes left in the third quarter.

CWNC led 43-33 after three.

Cummings led Lincoln Park on a fourth-quarter run with a 3-pointer and three foul shots 45 seconds apart. After the third free throw, the Leopards trailed 45-41.

North Catholic's lead was down to two when Cummings and Keeno Holmes made 3-pointers 30 seconds apart, before Offi answered with a 3-pointer at the other end. With 1:28 left, CWNC's lead was 54-51 after two free throws by Cummings.

Then Wilson hit his two with 14.9 left.

“It felt even better being the underdog this year,” Wilson said. “(We heard): ‘Oh, yeah, Lincoln Park, Lincoln Park,' all year. We knew we could pull it off.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.