Previewing Friday's WPIAL basketball championship games

Class A girls

Winchester Thurston vs. Cornell

3 p.m. Friday, Petersen Events Center

Winchester Thurston (20-1, No. 1 seed)

Coach: Monica Williams

No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.

3 Gia Thorpe, G, 5-8, Jr.

22 Ayanna Townsend, F, 6-2, Jr.

30 Luka van de Venne, F, 5-10, Jr.

34 Kayla Small, F, 5-10, Sr.

35 Emma Small, F, 5-11, Fr.

Cornell (20-4, No. 2)

Coach: Shawn Urbano

No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.

4 Nysia Miles, G, 5-6, Jr.

10 Daeja Quick, G, 5-5, Sr.

14 Jaelah Smith, F, 5-10, Jr.

24 Cy'Moni Harrison, G, 5-7, Jr.

42 Patience Gipson, F, 5-7, Jr.

Title-game history: Winchester Thurston and Cornell have each reached the WPIAL finals for the first time.

Notable: Winchester Thurston defeated Cornell, 62-59, in a nonsection game Dec. 12. They have the two best defenses in Class A. WT allowed just 33.7 points on average. Cornell held opponents to 32.5 — best in Class A. WT's only loss was to Class 5A finalist Oakland Catholic in the regular-season finale. Thorpe, a 20-point scorer, transferred from Shaler. Townsend, who averages 19, gives the Bears a solid scoring tandem. Quick, a 22-point scorer, led Cornell to the WPIAL semifinals last season.

Predicted winner: Winchester Thurston

Class 2A boys

Sewickley Academy vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

5 p.m. Friday, Petersen Events Center

Sewickley Academy (19-4, No. 3)

Coach: Win Palmer

No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.

2 Dave Groetsch, G, 6-1, Jr.

11 Declan Hickton, F, 6-5, Sr.

12 Chris Groetsch, G, 5-10, Sr.

22 Justin Pryor, G, 6-3, Sr.

23 Nate Ridgeway, F, 6-5, So.

OLSH (18-6, No. 5)

Coach: Mike Rodriquez

No. Player Pos., Ht., Yr.

4 Desmond Ross, G, 5-11, Jr.

5 Donovan Johnson, G, 6-3, Fr.

12 Dominic Davis, G, 6-1, Sr.

33 Ethan Harrell, F, 6-5, Sr.

35 Matthew Quinn, F, 6-3, Sr.

Title-game history: Sewickley Academy, the Class A runner-up last season, has a 3-2 record in WPIAL finals. The team won Class A titles in 2004, '09 and '10. OLSH is 0-3 with runner-up finishes in 1992, '94 and '99.

Notable: Sewickley Academy won both regular-season matchups between the Section 3 rivals: 70-45 and 88-82. The Panthers led Class 2A in scoring at 76.4 points behind 17-point scorer Ridgeway and Chris Groetsch, who averaged 16. Sewickley's nonsection schedule included a 90-73 victory over Class A finalist Monessen. Sewickley Academy finished second and OLSH was third in their section behind Bishop Canevin. Harrell is a 15-point scorer for OLSH.

Predicted winner: Sewickley Academy

Class 4A girls

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic vs. Blackhawk

7 p.m. Friday, Petersen Events Center

CWNC (22-2, No. 1)

Coach: Molly Rottmann

No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.

1 Ashley Robbins, G, 5-4, Jr.

3 Cassie Foster, G, 5-6, Fr.

15 Kylie Huffman, F, 6-2, Sr.

23 Tess Myers, G, 5-10, Fr.

32 Sam Breen, F, 6-1, Sr.

Blackhawk (16-8, No. 2)

Coach: Steve Lodovico

No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.

1 Tailyn Silver, F, 5-11, Jr.

2 Mackenzie Amalia, G, 5-5, Fr.

3 Mady Aulbach, G, 5-5, So.

4 Madison Amalia, G, 5-6, Sr.

12 Breanna Hoover, G, 5-6, Sr.

Title-game history: CWNC makes its 31st trip to the WPIAL finals and owns 16 titles. Blackhawk's record is 7-1. The Cougars' most-recent WPIAL victories were 2011, '14 and '15 in Class 3A.

Notable: CWNC won the state Class A title last season but hasn't won a WPIAL title since 2011; the team was WPIAL Class A runner-up in 2015 and '16. The Trojans ran through Class 3A this season with the classification's highest-scoring offense (65.4 ppg) and best defense (37.4). Breen, a Dayton recruit, averages 23 points. Blackhawk has a sophomore and a freshman among its top three scorers. Aulbach leads at 14 points, while the Amalias each average around 13 points. The Cougars faced a tough nonsection schedule and started the season 2-4, but now have won 11 of 12.

Predicted winner: CWNC

Class 5A boys

Moon vs. Hampton

9 p.m. Friday, Petersen Events Center

Moon (19-5, No. 2)

Coach: Adam Kaufman

No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.

3 Jioni Smith, G, 6-1, So.

11 Nick Castelveter, G, 5-10, Sr.

12 Connor Ryan, G, 5-11, So.

22 Jarrod Simmons, F, 6-8, Sr.

25 Brady Sunday, F, 6-2, So.

Hampton (16-9, No. 5)

Coach: Joe Lafko

No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.

1 Adam Bittner, G, 5-11, Jr.

4 Kyle Reese, F, 6-3, Sr.

11 Ben Huber, G/F, 6-1, Sr.

13 Antonio Ionadi, G, 6-2, Sr.

23 Mark Shehady, G, 5-10, Sr.

Title-game history: Moon is 3-1 in WPIAL finals with three Class 3A wins in a row in 2004-06 under former coach Jeff Ackermann, who has Pine-Richland in the Class 6A final Saturday. Hampton is 1-5 with a Class 3A win in 2009.

Notable: Moon twice defeated Hampton in the regular season: 72-65 and 47-46. Both teams are from Section 2, which had four teams in the semifinals. Moon finished tied with Mars atop the section, Chartiers Valley was third and Hampton was fourth. Moon's stock rose when Simmons transferred home for his senior year. The Penn recruit averages 17 points. Castelveter is a 16-point scorer. Hampton reached the WPIAL finals for the sixth time in nine seasons. The Talbots were Class 4A runners-up in 2013 and '14. Ionadi, a good outside shooter, is a 20-point scorer.

Predicted winner: Moon