Mascaro's return sparks Bethel Park girls' run to WPIAL title game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Bethel Park girls basketball team was scraping by for two months of the season.

The Black Hawks were 10-6 overall in late-January, and were only 2-4 in section play.

Justina Mascaro, a 5-foot-10 senior forward who suffered an ACL injury last summer, returned to the lineup Jan. 26 for a section game against Upper St. Clair.

Bethel Park hasn't lost since Mascaro's return, going 9-0 and reaching the WPIAL class 6A championship game.

The Black Hawks have nine games in a row, including an exciting 41-36 win Tuesday against Penn Hills in the WPIAL semifinal round.

“Justina coming back has given us a tremendous boost,” coach Jonna Burke said. “We hung in there and had to learn to play without her for 16 games, but having her back now is great.

“She makes us better offensively; she makes us better defensively. She's the glue that keeps us all together.”

Bethel Park (19-6) will meet No. 1 seed North Allegheny (23-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the WPIAL finals at Peterson Events Center.

The No. 7 Black Hawks have defeated No. 10 Penn-Trafford, 38-36; No. 2 Pine-Richland, 52-44; and No. 3 Penn Hills, 41-36; in the WPIAL playoffs.

“We are playing very well right now, and it's the perfect time to be doing so,” said Mascaro, who has received college offers from Robert Morris, Delaware and St. Bonaventure. “Both offensively and defensively, we are working as a unit and executing our game plan.”

Penn-Trafford was 12-10 when it met the Black Hawks. Pine-Richland was 21-1 and Penn Hils was 21-2.

The Penn Hills girls hadn't lost since Dec. 29, a 48-46 defeat to Baldwin in the Hempfield holiday tournament, and had taken a 15-game winning streak into their game with Bethel Park, which held the Indians to their lowest point total of the season.

“It's hard to say that one thing has been a key for us in the playoffs, but I don't think you can win at this time of year without playing strong defense,” Burke said.

North Allegheny, after a first-round bye, defeated No. 8 Hempfield, 40-16; and No. 4 Mt. Lebanon, 61-44; in the WPIAL playoffs. Hempfield fell to 14-9; Mt. Lebanon dropped to 18-6.

The Tigers were led against Mt. Lebanon by sophomore guard Rachel Martindale's 22 points and junior guard/forward Madelyn Fischer's 14.

“We have a lot of respect for North Allegheny,” Mascaro said. “They are a skilled and well-coached basketball team. We can't afford to take a possession off because they will capitalize on it.

“I know we are going to give it our best shot and leave everything on the floor. We have worked so hard to get where we are.”

No one on the Bethel Park team has worked harder than Mascaro, who suffered her injury last summer and went through a grueling rehabilitation process. She still has not recovered 100 percent.

“I'm definitely not at full capacity yet, but I definitely feel stronger from when I first stepped back on the court,” she said. “Coming back from an ACL takes a lot of time and patience. I took the recovery process day by day and set many short-term goals to reach my long-term goal of coming back in six months to finish my senior season.”

North Allegheny's only loss this season was a 50-47 section defeat Jan. 5 at home against Pine-Richland. The Tigers started out 10-0 this season, and currently are riding a 13-game winning streak.

“We understand we have been the underdog since the season began, and that certainly holds true for Saturday's matchup versus North Allegheny,” Burke said. “They are 23-1 and ranked first in the state for a reason. They are good in every aspect of the game.

“(NA coach) Spencer Stefko does a great job and, honestly, I can't find a weakness. We are going to give it our best and know that's all we can do. I'm just so proud of this team and how resilient they've been.”

North Allegheny also was a WPIAL finalist in 2015-16, losing to Norwin, 63-57, in the championship game. The Tigers advanced to the PIAA semifinals, and finished with a 25-5 record.

Bethel Park won its final four section games during the regular season to end up in third place with a 6-4, behind Mt. Lebanon (9-1) and Peters Township (8-2). The Black Hawks avenged earlier losses to Mt. Lebanon and Baldwin in their late-season playoff push.

Mascaro, a 1,000-point career scorer at Bethel Park, netted a game-high 16 points against Penn Hills, including 14 in the second half. Mascaro is averaging 13.3 ppg; she averaged 17.5 ppg in 2015-16.

Kamryn Lach, a 5-5 junior point guard, chipped in with nine points, connecting three times from 3-point range in the first half. Lach is averaging 11.2 ppg.

Other contributors offensively for the Black Hawks were 5-5 sophomore guard Maria Cerro, 5-9 junior forward Ashley Spence, 5-9 senior guard Rebecca Rodriguez and 5-6 junior guard Emma Papalia.

Papalia and Maddie Dziezgowski, a 5-10 freshman forward, are the team's top reserves.

Bethel Park finished 18-7 and was a WPIAL and PIAA qualifier last year.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.