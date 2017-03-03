Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

A-K Valley roundup: Cheswick Christian teams reach NCSAA finals

Staff Reports | Friday, March 3, 2017, 11:09 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Ben Pollock's career at Cheswick Christian Academy is nearing a conclusion, but he's going out with the same big performances he's had throughout his three years at the school.

Pollock had 43 points to pace the Chargers to a 64-47 win over Cager Basketball Club (Ohio) in the National Christian School Athletic Association tournament Friday in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. Cheswick Christian (22-5) will play in the 4B bracket title game at noon Saturday.

The 43-point outburst is Pollock's second-highest total of the year. He had 47 against Riverview on Jan. 3.

AJ Kallquist had nine points for the Chargers, and Michael Skledar added eight points and 10 assists.

Moon 69, Hampton 62 — Jarrod Simmons had 22 points, 23 rebounds and six blocks Friday as Moon won the WPIAL Class 5A final at Petersen Events Center.

The Penn recruit made 9 of 16 shots, and his 11 offensive rebounds were too much for Hampton to overcome.

The WPIAL title was the fourth for Moon, which also defeated Hampton twice in the regular season: 72-65 and 47-46.

Sewickley Academy 71, OLSH 60 — Chris Groetsch scored a game-high 24 points to lead four players in double figures as Sewickley Academy captured its fourth WPIAL boys basketball championship in the Class 2A title game at Petersen Events Center.

Justin Pryor added 15 points, nine in the fourth quarter, Dave Groetsch had 13, and Nate Ridgeway chipped in 10 for the Panthers (20-4).

Girls basketball

Cheswick Christian Acad. 21, Plants and Pillars 18 — The Chargers advanced to the championship game in the National Christian Athletic Association tournament in Mount Vernon, Ohio, by holding Plants and Pillars to eight points over the final three quarters. Cheswick Christian plays Calvary Baptist in the finals at 9 a.m. Saturday. Kelsey Kiger had eight points to lead the Chargers, who were 0-2 against Plants and Pillars.

CW North Catholic 65, Blackhawk 36 — Sam Breen, a Dayton recruit who has more than 2,000 career points, scored a game-high 34 points and had 20 rebounds as Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (23-2) rolled to the WPIAL Class 4A title.

Winchester Thurston 52, Cornell 41 — Backed by junior Ayanna Townsend's game-high 22 points, No. 1 Winchester Thurston (21-1) won its first WPIAL Class A championship.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.