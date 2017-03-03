A-K Valley roundup: Cheswick Christian teams reach NCSAA finals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ben Pollock's career at Cheswick Christian Academy is nearing a conclusion, but he's going out with the same big performances he's had throughout his three years at the school.

Pollock had 43 points to pace the Chargers to a 64-47 win over Cager Basketball Club (Ohio) in the National Christian School Athletic Association tournament Friday in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. Cheswick Christian (22-5) will play in the 4B bracket title game at noon Saturday.

The 43-point outburst is Pollock's second-highest total of the year. He had 47 against Riverview on Jan. 3.

AJ Kallquist had nine points for the Chargers, and Michael Skledar added eight points and 10 assists.

Moon 69, Hampton 62 — Jarrod Simmons had 22 points, 23 rebounds and six blocks Friday as Moon won the WPIAL Class 5A final at Petersen Events Center.

The Penn recruit made 9 of 16 shots, and his 11 offensive rebounds were too much for Hampton to overcome.

The WPIAL title was the fourth for Moon, which also defeated Hampton twice in the regular season: 72-65 and 47-46.

Sewickley Academy 71, OLSH 60 — Chris Groetsch scored a game-high 24 points to lead four players in double figures as Sewickley Academy captured its fourth WPIAL boys basketball championship in the Class 2A title game at Petersen Events Center.

Justin Pryor added 15 points, nine in the fourth quarter, Dave Groetsch had 13, and Nate Ridgeway chipped in 10 for the Panthers (20-4).

Girls basketball

Cheswick Christian Acad. 21, Plants and Pillars 18 — The Chargers advanced to the championship game in the National Christian Athletic Association tournament in Mount Vernon, Ohio, by holding Plants and Pillars to eight points over the final three quarters. Cheswick Christian plays Calvary Baptist in the finals at 9 a.m. Saturday. Kelsey Kiger had eight points to lead the Chargers, who were 0-2 against Plants and Pillars.

CW North Catholic 65, Blackhawk 36 — Sam Breen, a Dayton recruit who has more than 2,000 career points, scored a game-high 34 points and had 20 rebounds as Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (23-2) rolled to the WPIAL Class 4A title.

Winchester Thurston 52, Cornell 41 — Backed by junior Ayanna Townsend's game-high 22 points, No. 1 Winchester Thurston (21-1) won its first WPIAL Class A championship.