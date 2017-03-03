Sewickley Academy claims 4th WPIAL boys basketball crown
Chris Groetsch scored a game-high 24 points to lead four players in double figures as Sewickley Academy captured its fourth WPIAL boys basketball championship with a 71-60 victory over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the Class 2A title game at Petersen Events Center.
Justin Pryor added 15 points, nine in the fourth quarter, Dave Groetsch had 13, and Nate Ridgeway chipped in 10 for the Panthers (20-4), who used a 12-2 run in the third quarter to finally gain separation and take a 53-41 lead into the final quarter.
Sewickley Academy swept three games from OLSH this season, including two in Section 3 play. The Panthers' other titles came in 2004, ‘09 and ‘10.
OLSH (18-7), in the finals for the first time since 1999 after upsetting No. 1 seed Greensburg Central Catholic, cut it to eight (66-58) with 1:11 remaining before the Panthers put it away at the foul line.
Austin Wigley scored 20 points and Ethan Harrell added 18 for OLSH.
