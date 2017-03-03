Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Sewickley Academy claims 4th WPIAL boys basketball crown
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, March 3, 2017, 7:03 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Academy head coach Win Palmer reacts during the WPIAL 2A boys basketball championship against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Academy players celebrate their win over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the WPIAL 2A boys basketball championship Friday, March 3, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Academy's Isiah Warfield moves around Our Lady of the Sacred Heart's Matthew Quinn during the WPIAL 2A boys basketball championship Friday, March 3, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Academy's Justin Pryor kisses his medal after the Panthers beat Our Lady of teh Sacred Heart in the WPIAL 2A boys basketball championship Friday, March 3, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart's Desmond Ross tries to block a shot by Sewickley Academy's Justin Pryor during the WPIAL 2A boys basketball championship against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Academy's Nate Ridgeway loses the ball as he tries to make a pass during the WPIAL 2A boys basketball championship against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Academy's Chris Groetsch goes for a lay-up during the WPIAL 2A boys basketball championship against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Academy players pose for a photo after their win over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the WPIAL 2A boys basketball championship Friday, March 3, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Academy's Nate Ridgeway tries to get around an Our Lady of the Sacred Heart player during the WPIAL 2A boys basketball championship Friday, March 3, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Academy players huddle before the final quarter of the WPIAL 2A boys basketball championship against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Academy's Isaiah Smith tries to get past Our Lady of the Sacred Heart's Ethan Harrell (33) during the WPIAL 2A boys basketball championship Friday, March 3, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Academy's Justin Pryor goes for a lay-up during the WPIAL 2A boys basketball championship against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.

Chris Groetsch scored a game-high 24 points to lead four players in double figures as Sewickley Academy captured its fourth WPIAL boys basketball championship with a 71-60 victory over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the Class 2A title game at Petersen Events Center.

Justin Pryor added 15 points, nine in the fourth quarter, Dave Groetsch had 13, and Nate Ridgeway chipped in 10 for the Panthers (20-4), who used a 12-2 run in the third quarter to finally gain separation and take a 53-41 lead into the final quarter.

Sewickley Academy swept three games from OLSH this season, including two in Section 3 play. The Panthers' other titles came in 2004, ‘09 and ‘10.

OLSH (18-7), in the finals for the first time since 1999 after upsetting No. 1 seed Greensburg Central Catholic, cut it to eight (66-58) with 1:11 remaining before the Panthers put it away at the foul line.

Austin Wigley scored 20 points and Ethan Harrell added 18 for OLSH.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

