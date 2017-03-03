Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic girls roll to WPIAL Class 4A championship

Josh Rizzo | Friday, March 3, 2017, 8:18 p.m.

The Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic girls basketball team erased two straight disappointments by cruising past Blackhawk in the WPIAL Class 4A championship game.

The Trojanettes beat the Cougars, 65-36, to win their first championship since 2011.

It gave one of the district's best players an opportunity to showcase her skills. Trojanettes senior center Sam Breen, a Dayton recruit who has over 2,000 career points, scored a game-high 34 points and had 20 rebounds.

Teammate Kylie Huffman also finished with 18 points and seven rebounds to help North Catholic (23-2). Blackhawk (16-8) had cut the deficit to 23-17 after a 3-pointer from Breanna Hoover early in the second quarter. Breen and Huffman followed with treys to kickstart a 10-0 run for North Catholic that put them ahead 33-23.

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

