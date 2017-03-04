Previewing Saturday's WPIAL basketball championships

Class A girls

Bishop Canevin vs. Neshannock

11 a.m. Saturday, Petersen Events Center

Bishop Canevin (18-5, No. 1 seed)

Coach: Tim Joyce

No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.

13 Sarah Green, G, 5-9, Sr.

30 Zoe Woods, F, 5-7, Sr.

32 Shamyjha Price, G, 5-9, So.

33 Lauren Gable, G, 5-7, Jr.

34 Brionna Allen, F, 5-7, Jr.

Neshannock (23-1, No. 3)

Coach: Luann Grybowski

No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.

10 Aidan Noga, G, 5-6, Jr.

11 Regan Moorehouse, G, 5-6, Sr.

15 Bella Burrelli, F, 5-11, So.

25 Hannah Haswell, F, 5-10, Jr.

33 Carmie Matarazzo, F, 5-9, Jr.

Title-game history: Bishop Canevin, which won the Class 2A title last season, is 2-2 in WPIAL finals. The Crusaders are in the finals for the fifth time in six years. Neshannock has reached the finals for the first time.

Notable: Allen is a 14-point scorer and Price averages 13 for Bishop Canevin, which seeks its third WPIAL title in five seasons. The Crusaders went undefeated in Section 3, but lost five times in the regular season. The WPIAL recognized their tough nonsection schedule and awarded them the No. 1 seed. Neshannock's only loss was to WPIAL Class A runner-up Cornell, 35-32, a nonsection loss in December. Matarazzo and Burrelli are 13-point scorers. Grybowski won three WPIAL titles as New Castle's coach.

Predicted winner: Bishop Canevin

Class 4A boys

New Castle vs. Quaker Valley

1 p.m.,Saturday, Petersen Events Center

New Castle (22-2, No. 1)

Coach: Ralph Blundo

No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.

1 Garrett Farah, G, 5-10, Sr.

2 Geno Stone, G, 6-0, Sr.

12 Te'Quawn Stewart, C, 6-2, Sr.

22 Gino DeMonaco, G, 5-8, Sr.

23 Marcus Hooker, F, 5-11, Jr.

Quaker Valley (22-2, No. 2)

Coach: Mike Mastroianni

No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.

3 Amos Luptak, G, 5-11, Sr.

4 Wolf Moser, G, 6-1, Sr.

12 Danny Conlan, F, 6-5, So.

14 Ricky Guss, F, 6-2, Jr.

23 Coletrane Washington, G, 6-4, Jr.

Title-game history: New Castle is 10-3 in WPIAL finals. The Red Hurricanes won Class 3A in 2012 and Class 4A titles in 2013 and '14. Quaker Valley is 1-0 (Class 2A in 1997).

Notable: The Section 2 teams split their two regular-season games. New Castle won 54-53 on Dec. 23. Quaker Valley won the rematch 60-54 on Jan. 14. Stone is an Iowa football recruit and averages 16 points. He scored 32 combined in two games against QV. Hooker and DeMonaco also are double-figure scorers for the Red Hurricanes, who average 65.8 points. The Quakers average 74.7 behind Guss, a 15-point scorer. All four Class 4A semifinalists were from Section 2. New Castle defeated Central Valley, 61-33. Quaker Valley defeated Beaver Falls, 68-50.

Predicted winner: New Castle

Class 5A girls

Oakland Catholic vs. Chartiers Valley

3 p.m. Saturday, Petersen Events Center

Oakland Catholic (22-3, No. 4)

Coach: Shannon Kearney

No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.

2 Jayde Boyd, G, 5-9, So.

10 Alexis Sestric, G, 5-6, So.

21 Gabby Gevaudan, F, 5-9, Sr.

41 Sierra DeAngelo, F, 5-10, So.

45 Haley Zoglmann, G, 5-10, Sr.

Chartiers Valley (18-7, No. 6)

Coach: Dan Slain

No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.

1 Abbey Collins, G, 5-7, Sr.

5 Mackenzie Wagner, G, 5-11, So.

22 Lauren Wagner, G, 5-8, Jr.

25 Megan McConnell, G, 5-5, Fr.

55 Gabriella Legister, F, 6-2, So.

Title-game history: Oakland Catholic is 6-6 in WPIAL finals. The Eagles reached the Class 4A finals nine years in a row from 1999-2007 and won in 1999, 2000, '01, '02, '05 and '06. Chartiers Valley was 2013 Class 4A runner-up in its only previous appearance.

Notable: Oakland Catholic won the Section 2 title with a regular-season defense that allowed 33.5 ppg — best in Class 5A. Among the team's three defeats were losses to Class 4A champion Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic and Class 6A finalist Bethel Park. The third was a one-point section loss to Gateway. Chartiers Valley finished second to South Fayette in Section 1. The Colts started the season 8-7, but now have won 10 in a row. Mackenzie Wagner is a 15-point scorer. McConnell is the daughter of Chartiers Valley boys coach Tim McConnell.

Predicted winner: Oakland Catholic

Class 6A girls

North Allegheny vs. Bethel Park

7 p.m. Saturday, Petersen Events Center

North Allegheny (23-1, No. 1)

Coach: Spencer Stefko

No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.

13 Courtney Roman, G, 5-8, Jr.

14 Rachel Martindale, G, 5-8, So.

21 Piper Morningstar, G, 6-0, Jr.

34 Hailey Zeise, G, 5-11, Sr.

55 Madelyn Fischer, F, 5-11, Jr.

Bethel Park (19-6, No. 7)

Coach: Jonna Burke

No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.

2 Kamryn Lach, G, 5-11, Jr.

4 Maria Cerro, G, 5-6, So.

24 Rebecca Rodriquez, G, 5-8, Sr.

44 Justina Mascaro, F, 5-11, Sr.

45 Ashley Spence, F, 5-10, Jr.

Title-game history: North Allegheny, which was the Class 4A runner-up last season, is 1-7 in WPIAL finals. The Tigers won their title in 1972. Bethel Park is 1-1 with a Class 4A championship in 2013.

Notable: North Allegheny's defense allowed 38.5 points per game in the regular season, best in Class 6A. The Tigers held Hempfield to 16 points in the quarterfinals. Section 1 rival Pine-Richland, which split its two games with North Allegheny, is the only team to defeat NA this season. Bethel Park defeated Pine-Richland, 52-44, in the WPIAL quarterfinals. Mascaro, A Division I recruit who suffered an ACL injury last summer, returned to Bethel Park's lineup Jan. 26. The Black Hawks are 9-0 since her return. Bethel Park has upset the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in the playoffs.

Predicted winner: North Allegheny

Class 6A boys

Pine-Richland vs. Butler

9 p.m. Saturday, Petersen Events Center

Pine-Richland (23-1, No. 1)

Coach: Jeff Ackermann

No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.

5 Andrew Petcash, G, 6-4, Sr.

10 Nolan Rausch, G, 6-0, Sr.

15 Evan Luellen G, 6-0, Sr.

21 Andrew Kristofic, C, 6-6, So.

22 Phil Jurkovec, F, 6-5, Jr.

Butler (17-8, No. 7)

Coach: Matt Clement

No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.

12 Jace Stutz, G, 6-1, Sr.

23 Tyler Frederick, G, 6-4, Sr.

24 Connor Ollio, G, 6-2, Jr.

25 Ethan Morton, G, 6-3, Fr.

34 Joel Stutz, G, 6-1, Sr.

Title-game history: Butler is 4-2 in WPIAL finals with its most recent in 1991. The team was Class 4A runner-up in 2000. Pine-Richland, which won the Class 4A title last year, is 1-1.

Notable: Butler and Pine-Richland both are in Section 1, and Pine-Richland won both regular-season matchups: 56-55 and 64-59. The Rams reached the finals by defeating section rival North Hills for the third time this season. Petcash, who had 30 points in the semifinals, averages more than 20. Notre Dame quarterback recruit Jurkovec averages 17. The team's only loss this season was at Seneca Valley, 70-56, on Feb. 3. Butler finished third in Section 1 but upset No. 2 seed Latrobe in the semifinals 70-64. Morton already has a Cleveland State scholarship offer. He scored 23 points in the semifinals.

Predicted winner: Pine-Richland