Basketball

New Castle wins 11th district title

Staff Reports | Saturday, March 4, 2017, 11:48 p.m.

Geno Stone had 23 points to lead New Castle to its 11th WPIAL championship with a 73-58 win over Quaker Valley in the Class 4A boys championship game Saturday at Petersen Events Center.

Quaker Valley (22-3) was able to get the lead within single digits in the fourth at 59-50, before New Castle (23-2) responded with a 7-0 run.

Amos Luptak led Quaker Valley with 29.

Pine-Richland 72, Butler 61 — Pine-Richland junior Phil Jurkovec had 21 points, senior Andrew Petcash scored 18 and No. 1 seed Rams won the first WPIAL Class 6A title over No. 7 Butler at Petersen Events Center. Freshman Ethan Morton led Butler with 17 points.

Girls

North Allegheny 50, Bethel Park 39 — Led by a game-high 21 points by Rachel Martindale, top-seeded North Allegheny (24-1) won its first WPIAL girls basketball championship since 1972 in the Class 6A final.

Martindale, a sophomore, hit five 3-pointers, including four in the first half, and made six consecutive free throws in the final moments. The Tigers, who lost in overtime to Norwin in last year's championship, outscored Bethel Park, 14-5, in the fourth quarter.

For Bethel Park (19-7), Kam Lach finished with 12 points, and Justina Mascara had 11.

Chartiers Valley 52, Oakland Catholic 36 — Chartiers Valley (19-7) used a 20-3 run in the final quarter to rally past Oakland Catholic (22-4) for its first WPIAL girls basketball championship in the Class 5A title game.

Led by 15 second-half points by freshman Megan McConnell, Chartiers Valley overcame a seven-point halftime deficit.

Bishop Canevin 65, Neshannock 36 — Top-seeded Bishop Canevin pressed and shot its way to a second consecutive WPIAL title by racing past third-seeded Neshannock in the Class 3A girls final.

Shamyjha Price led the Crusaders (19-5) with 21 points.

Aidan Noga led Neshannock (23-2) 11 points, five assists and three steals.

