Basketball

Canevin tops Neshannock to take WPIAL Class 3A girls basketball title

Matt Grubba | Saturday, March 4, 2017, 12:39 p.m.
Pete Madia | For the Tribune-Review
Bishop Canevin captains receive the championship trophy after their 65-36 win over Neshannock in the WPIAL Class 3A girls' basketball championship Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Petersen Events Center.
Pete Madia | For the Tribune-Review
Bishop Canevin players celebrate their 65-36 win over Neshannock in the WPIAL Class 3A girls' basketball championship Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Petersen Events Center.
Pete Madia | For the Tribune-Review
Bishop Canevin's Shamyjha Price shoots over Neshannock's Isabella Burelli during the WPIAL Class 3A girls' basketball championship Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Petersen Events Center.
Pete Madia | For the Tribune-Review
Bishop Canevin's Gillan Gustine shoots against Neshannock during the WPIAL Class 3A girls' basketball championship Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Petersen Events Center.
Pete Madia | For the Tribune-Review
Bishop Canevin's Diasha Allen shoots over Neshannock's Carmella Matarazzo during the WPIAL Class 3A girls' basketball championship Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Petersen Events Center.
Pete Madia | For the Tribune-Review
Bishop Canevin's Lauren Gamble shoots over Neshannock's Carmella Matarazzo during the WPIAL Class 3A girls' basketball championship Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Petersen Events Center.
Pete Madia | For the Tribune-Review
Bishop Canevin's Lauren Gamble (center) celebrates with Sarah Green and Shamyjha Price (32) after defeating Neshannock 65-36 in the WPIAL Class 3A girls' basketball championship Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Petersen Events Center.
Pete Madia | For the Tribune-Review
Bishop Canevin's Brionna Allen fights for a lose ball with Neshannock's Carmella Matarazzo (left) and Aidan Noga during the WPIAL Class 3A girls' basketball championship Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Petersen Events Center.
Pete Madia | For the Tribune-Review
Bishop Canevin's Shamyjha Price takes a shot over Neshannock's Regan Moorhouse during the WPIAL Class 3A girls' basketball championship Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Petersen Events Center.
Pete Madia | For the Tribune-Review
Bishop Canevin's Sarah Green takes a shot over Neshannock's Aidan Boga during the WPIAL Class 3A girls' basketball championship Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Petersen Events Center.
Pete Madia | For the Tribune-Review
Neshannocks Aidan Noga shoots over a Bishop Canevin defender during the WPIAL Class 3A girls' basketball championship Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Petersen Events Center.

Top-seeded Bishop Canevin pressed and shot its way to a second consecutive WPIAL title by racing past third-seeded Neshannock, 65-36, in the Class 3A girls final Saturday at Petersen Events Center.

Shamyjha Price led the Crusaders (19-5) with 21 points, and Gillian Gustine came off the bench to add 15, all on first-half 3-pointers. It is the third WPIAL championship overall for Bishop Canevin.

In first half, Canevin totaled nine steals and knocked down nine 3-pointers to pull away to a 45-15 halftime lead. Neshannock made a 13-0 third-quarter run, cutting the lead to 48-28, but the Crusaders regained control and never let the lead drop below 20 points.

Aidan Noga led Neshannock (23-2) 11 points, five assists and three steals.

