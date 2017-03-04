New Castle beats Quaker Valley to take WPIAL Class 4A boys basketball title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New Castle junior Marcus Hooker doesn't worry about winning to only help uphold the New Castle boys basketball tradition. Hooker also has to protect his reputation at home.

Given a chance to become the next member of the bunch to win a WPIAL title, Hooker delivered 13 points and 14 rebounds to help New Castle capture the Class 4A crown with a 73-58 win over Quaker Valley Saturday at Petersen Events Center.

“Everyone in my family has one now,” said Hooker, whose brothers Marquel and Malik along with sisters Delyona and Jazelle Dennis have won WPIAL titles. “I have been talking it over with my mom and coach and everyone. I couldn't wait to play.”

Beating Quaker Valley (22-3) gave the Red Hurricanes their 11th title. Everyone involved had family on the mind after the win.

New Castle coach Ralph Blundo thought about it while peering into the crowd.

“I was looking at my wife and was thinking what she does everyday because I do this,” said Blundo, who has been at the helm for four WPIAL title teams. “It's hard to put into words. I'm appreciative that I get to help our kids, while my wife is raising ours. I was thinking how fortunate I am to coach great young men.”

Geno Stone is one of those players who stepped up for New Castle. Stone, who scored a team-high 23 points, gestured wildly after knocking down a 3-pointer with 8 seconds left in the third quarter.

That trey closed an 8-0 run and put New Castle ahead 50-36. While Stone didn't realize it, he launched his shots from well behind the 3-point line.

“To be honest, the whole night I didn't know where the 3-point line was,” Stone said. “If I felt like it was a good shot, I just took it. The time was running down, so I thought it was a good shot to take.”

The Red Hurricanes, who led 30-27 at halftime, all had a good feel for the game. New Castle made seven of its 10 treys after the break.

Gino DeMonaco made all four of 3-pointers for the Red Hurricanes after halftime and finished with 12 points. Garrett Farah, who made three treys, also finished with 13 points for New Castle.

Accuracy from long range gave the Red Hurricanes an edge they didn't have during their two regular season meetings, which the teams split.

“Their shooting was way better,” Quakers coach Mike Mastroianni said. “We had their attention. I thought they were locked it. We talked about it and understood that. They played a fantastic game, they played well.”

Quaker Valley used an 8-0 run to take a 22-18 lead following a three-point play by Wolf Moser.

The Quakers shot 42.2 percent (19-of-45) from the field. Amos Luptak led Quaker Valley with 29 points, while Coletrane Washington added 16 for the Quakers.

The Quakers' lead evaporated quickly, as New Castle responded with an 8-0 run to go back ahead.

“We are really good at being in the moment,” Blundo said. “If it's a defensive stop we need, that's what we are focused on. The last two possessions don't matter. It's tough for kids, they understand that.”

New Castle understand what it takes to win. Hooker needed to make sure he would be a part of the conversation. Not just with his family.

“A lot of our fans come out and support us,” Hooker said. “We didn't want to let them down. We just wanted to put on a show and give everyone what they wanted.”