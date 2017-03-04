Chartiers Valley takes WPIAL Class 5A girls basketball title beating Oakland Catholic

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Chartiers Valley had a one-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, but outscored Oakland Catholic 20-3 in the final frame to rally for its first WPIAL girls basketball championship in a 52-36 victory over Oakland Catholic in the 5A title game.

Led by 15 second-half points by freshman Megan McConnell, Chartiers Valley rallied from a 7-point halftime deficit.

McConnell, who was limited to 3 points in the first half, gave the Colts the lead for good with 6:25 remaining by hitting a runner in the paint.

Mackenzie Wagner made all 11 of her free throw attempts in the game including six in the fourth. She had 18 points.

Chartiers Valley used three 3-pointers, two by McConnell and another by Lauren Wagner to erase a 7-point halftime deficit and tie the game at 28-28 with 3:50 remaining in the third.

Alexis Sestric answered for Oakland Catholic with a 3-pointer of her own to put the Eagles back on top. The Eagles lead 33-32 after three.

Haley Zoglmann fell down and hit her head off the floor in a battle for a jump ball with Chartiers Valley's Mackenzie Wagner with four minutes 50 seconds left in the third and had to leave the game. She returned at the 1:27 mark, but did not score after the incident. She finished with seven points.

Juliana Skowron came off the bench to score six points in the second to help Oakland Catholic gain a 26-19 halftime advantage. The Eagles outscored Chartiers Valley 13-7 in the second.

The teams traded the lead six times in the first. A 3-pointer by Alexis Sestric in the final seconds of the first gave Oakland Catholic a 13-12 lead at the end of the quarter.

Zoglmann had seven points in the first for the Eagles and Mackenzie Wagner scored five for the Colts.