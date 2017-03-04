Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Chartiers Valley takes WPIAL Class 5A girls basketball title beating Oakland Catholic

Jerin Steele | Saturday, March 4, 2017, 4:51 p.m.
Pete Madia | For the Tribune-Review
Chartiers Valley captains receive their trophy after defeating Oakland Catholic 52-36 in the WPIAL Class 5A girls' basketball championship Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Petersen Events Center.
Pete Madia | For the Tribune-Review
Chartiers Valley's Megan McConnell (25) and Mackenzie Wagner (5) celebrate with their teammates following their 52-36 win over Oakland Catholic during the WPIAL Class 5A girls' basketball championship Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Petersen Events Center.
Pete Madia | For the Tribune-Review
Chartiers Valley players celebrate during the final minute of their 52-36 win over Oakland Catholic during the WPIAL Class 5A girls' basketball championship Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Petersen Events Center.
Pete Madia | For the Tribune-Review
Chartiers Valley's Mackenzie Wagner grabs a rebound in front of Oakland Catholic's Haley Hoglmann during the WPIAL Class 5A girls' basketball championship Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Petersen Events Center.
Pete Madia | For the Tribune-Review
Chartiers Valley's Megan McConnell reacts after a timeout by Oakland Catholic during the WPIAL Class 5A girls' basketball championship Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Petersen Events Center.
Pete Madia | For the Tribune-Review
Chartiers Valley's Megan McConnell drives on Oakland Catholic's Alexis Sestric during the WPIAL Class 5A girls' basketball championship Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Petersen Events Center.
Pete Madia | For the Tribune-Review
Oakland Catholic's Gabby Gevaudan shoots against Chartiers Valley during the WPIAL Class 5A girls' basketball championship Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Petersen Events Center.
Pete Madia | For the Tribune-Review
Oakland Catholic's Gabby Gevaudan drives against Chartiers Valley during the WPIAL Class 5A girls' basketball championship Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Petersen Events Center.
Pete Madia | For the Tribune-Review
Oakland Catholic's Haley Zoglmann drives in front of Chartiers Valley's Gabriella Legister during the WPIAL Class 5A girls' basketball championship Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Petersen Events Center.
Pete Madia | For the Tribune-Review
Oakland Catholic's Sierra DeAngelo drives in front of Chartiers Valley's Gabriella Legister during the WPIAL Class 5A girls' basketball championship Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Petersen Events Center.

Chartiers Valley had a one-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, but outscored Oakland Catholic 20-3 in the final frame to rally for its first WPIAL girls basketball championship in a 52-36 victory over Oakland Catholic in the 5A title game.

Led by 15 second-half points by freshman Megan McConnell, Chartiers Valley rallied from a 7-point halftime deficit.

McConnell, who was limited to 3 points in the first half, gave the Colts the lead for good with 6:25 remaining by hitting a runner in the paint.

Mackenzie Wagner made all 11 of her free throw attempts in the game including six in the fourth. She had 18 points.

Chartiers Valley used three 3-pointers, two by McConnell and another by Lauren Wagner to erase a 7-point halftime deficit and tie the game at 28-28 with 3:50 remaining in the third.

Alexis Sestric answered for Oakland Catholic with a 3-pointer of her own to put the Eagles back on top. The Eagles lead 33-32 after three.

Haley Zoglmann fell down and hit her head off the floor in a battle for a jump ball with Chartiers Valley's Mackenzie Wagner with four minutes 50 seconds left in the third and had to leave the game. She returned at the 1:27 mark, but did not score after the incident. She finished with seven points.

Juliana Skowron came off the bench to score six points in the second to help Oakland Catholic gain a 26-19 halftime advantage. The Eagles outscored Chartiers Valley 13-7 in the second.

The teams traded the lead six times in the first. A 3-pointer by Alexis Sestric in the final seconds of the first gave Oakland Catholic a 13-12 lead at the end of the quarter.

Zoglmann had seven points in the first for the Eagles and Mackenzie Wagner scored five for the Colts.

