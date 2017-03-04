Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

North Allegheny girls edge Bethel Park to claim WPIAL Class 6A title

Jerin Steele | Saturday, March 4, 2017, 8:30 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Led by a game-high 21 points by Rachel Martindale, North Allegheny won its first WPIAL girls basketball championship since 1972 with a 50-39 victory over Bethel Park in the Class 6A final Saturday night at the Petersen Events Center.

Martindale, a sophomore, hit five 3-pointers including four in the first half and made six straight free throws in the finals moments. The Tigers, who lost in overtime to Norwin in last year's championship, outscored Bethel Park, 14-5, in the fourth.

Bethel Park, which was seeking its first WPIAL title since 2013, never led in the game, but managed to stay within shouting distance throughout. The Black Hawks never trailed by more than eight points until the final minute of the game.

Martindale had 12 points in the first half, all of which came on shots from beyond the arc, including one right before the buzzer at the end of the second quarter. Kamryn Lach made three 3-pointers to lead Bethel Park with nine points through two quarters. Lach finished with 12 points and Justina Mascara had 11.

Three different North Allegheny players — Brynn Serbin, Martindale and Courtney Roman — connected on a 3-pointer in the first quarter to help the Tigers build a 14-9 lead.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.

