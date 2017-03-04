Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Pine-Richland defeats Butler for 2nd straight WPIAL championship
Chris Harlan | Saturday, March 4, 2017, 10:36 p.m.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Butler's Jeff Stutz walks off the court as Pine-Richland celebrates their WPIAL Boys Class 6A Basketball Championship game at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Butler's Ethan Morton pumps his fist after sinking a three pointer during the WPIAL Boys Class 6A Basketball Championship game at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Andrew Kristofic scores over Butler's Luke Michalek (5) during the WPIAL Boys Class 6A Basketball Championship game at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The Rams won the game, 72-61.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Butler's Tyler Frederick knocks the ball away from Pine-Richland's Andrew Kristofic during the WPIAL Boys Class 6A Basketball Championship game at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Butler's Tyler Frederick slam dunks against Pine-Richland during the WPIAL Boys Class 6A Basketball Championship game at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The Rams won the game, 72-61.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Phil Jurkovec grabs a rebound against Butler during the WPIAL Boys Class 6A Basketball Championship game at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland Head coach Jeff Ackermann hands out the gold medals to his team after the WPIAL Boys Class 6A Basketball Championship game at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The Rams beat Butler, 72-61.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Butler's Tyler Frederick sobs as he leaves the court after fouling out during the WPIAL Boys Class 6A Basketball Championship game against Pine-Richland at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The Rams won the game, 72-61.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Butler's Ethan Morton pumps his fist after sinking a three pointer during the WPIAL Boys Class 6A Basketball Championship game at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Butler's Tyler Frederick knocks the ball away from Pine-Richland's Andrew Kristofic during the WPIAL Boys Class 6A Basketball Championship game at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Phil Jurkovec grabs a rebound against Butler during the WPIAL Boys Class 6A Basketball Championship game at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017.

Updated 39 minutes ago

The WPIAL's largest class now has six A's rather than four, but it still belongs to Pine-Richland.

Pine-Richland junior Phil Jurkovec had 21 points, senior Andrew Petcash scored 18 and No. 1 seed Rams won the first WPIAL Class 6A title Saturday with a 72-61 victory over No. 7 Butler at Petersen Events Center.

Pine-Richland won the WPIAL Class 4A title last season.

Freshman Ethan Morton led Butler with 17 points.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.