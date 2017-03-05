High school notebook: Westmoreland County teams learn PIAA foes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Local basketball teams will reheat their seasons this weekend with the start of the PIAA playoffs.

A half-dozen teams from the area will begin play in the state tournaments Friday and Saturday.

One of the most intriguing games will be in the Class 6A boys bracket where Latrobe (19-4) will face WPIAL champion Pine-Richland (24-1) at 6 p.m. Saturday at North Allegheny.

Latrobe was the No. 2 seed in the WPIAL and was expected to meet Pine-Richland in the finals, but the Wildcats lost in the quarterfinals to upstart Butler.

Other local first-round matchups:

• Greensburg Central Catholic (23-1) returns to action after falling to WPIAL runner-up OLSH in the boys Class 2A semifinals. The Centurions take on West Middlesex (11-15), the District 10 runner-up, at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Sharon High School.

• Also in Class 2A, Jeannette's boys (12-12) were pulled into the state playoffs when Sewickley Academy made the WPIAL finals. The Jayhawks play District 6 champion Bishop McCort (21-4) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Richland High School in Johnstown.

• The Greensburg Central Catholic girls (18-6), who lost to Vincentian in the WPIAL semis, open the PIAA Class 2A bracket against District 5 champion McConnellsburg (17-7) at 6 p.m. Friday at Pitt-Johnstown.

• Franklin Regional's boys (13-11) got a second chance in the postseason when Moon (20-5) won the WPIAL Class 5A championship, but the Panthers' reward is a rematch with Moon in the PIAA playoffs. Moon won 75-61 in the WPIAL quarterfinals. The teams meet again at 6 p.m. Friday at Plum.

This is FR's first visit to the PIAA playoffs since 2008. Like Jeannette, the Panthers have not played since Feb. 24.

• Hempfield (14-9) also will get a rematch in the girls Class 6A state playoffs. North Allegheny (24-1) beat the Spartans in the WPIAL quarterfinals and then won the title, which pulled Hempfield into the PIAA tournament. They'll play again at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Plum.

Spring ahead

While teams have been gathering for voluntary conditioning, Monday marks the first official practice date for WPIAL spring sports: baseball, softball, track and field, boys tennis, boys volleyball and lacrosse.

Boys tennis begins playing matches March 13, and the other sports start games March 24.

This will be the first season for six classifications in baseball and softball.

Swinton to GCCC

Jeannette senior football player Ryan Swinton announced he will play at Garden City Community College in Garden City, Kan. Swinton (5-foot-9, 155 pounds) is expected to play wide receiver for the Broncbusters, who compete in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference.

Swinton hopes to improve his recruiting stock and earn a larger scholarship, the same idea behind his teammates' decision to play at Palmetto Prep Academy in Columbia, S.C.

Former NFL players to come out of GCCC include Corey Dillon, Kay-Jay Harris, Tyreek Hill, and Corey Jenkins.

Kelly to Mercyhurst

Penn-Trafford senior football player Brendan Kelly committed to Division II Mercyhurst. Kelly (6-0, 220), the Warriors' top tackler the last two seasons, earned back-to-back honors as a first-team all-conference linebacker.

He also played tight end and halfback and was an integral part of the Warriors' 2015 team that reached the WPIAL Class AAAA championship.

Lauer, Sliwoski offered

Franklin Regional junior football player Bryce Lauer picked up his first Division I scholarship offer, from Robert Morris. Lauer (6-3, 245), one of the WPIAL's better linebackers last season, made 139 tackles, including 16 for losses. He was a first-team all-state selection by Pennsylvania Football News.

• Hempfield junior quarterback Justin Sliwoski has his first Division I opportunity. Columbia of the Ivy League reached out to the 6-2, 190 pro-style passer. He made unofficial visits to Buffalo and Penn State. Sliwoski threw for 1,954 yards and 19 touchdowns last season.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.