Basketball

Thomas Jefferson boys finish season near .500

Ray Fisher | Monday, March 6, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Snippets, and assorted notes, from around the South Hills:

• The Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team finished with an 11-12 overall record.

The Jaguars qualified for the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs as the fourth-place team in Section 1, and lost a 47-36 first-round decision to Gateway.

“Our kids battled hard in the playoff loss; we just didn't shoot well,” TJ coach Dom DeCicco said. “We shot the ball really good until beginning of January, then really slumped shooting it. We were averaging in the high 40's (percent) early on. In the last half of season, we averaged in the high 20's to low 30's.

“A lot of underclassmen got a ton of experience this year; four different underclassmen started at least one game. If we work hard in the spring and summer, we will be OK.”

Justin Farrell, a 6-foot-3 guard, led the Jaguars by averaging 17 points and 9 rebounds.

Junior forward Zane Zandier averaged 10 points and 8 rebounds; senior guard Ryan Cusick chipped in with 8 points and 5 assists per game.

After opening the season with two defeats, TJ won seven consecutive games and had a 9-4 record in mid-January. But the Jaguars lost seven of their final nine regular season games to take an 11-11 record into the playoffs.

• Baldwin senior wrestler Amir Muhammad finished as a Class AAA section runner-up at 113 pounds this season.

Muhammad lost a 6-0 decision to Belle Vernon's Jacob Dunlop in the championship bout in his weight class.

“It wasn't (my) best performance. I believe I could have done better in the finals match,” Muhammad said. “My expectation was to work my opponent, getting a feel for what his style was, how he moved and focusing on defending the shots he wanted (to take). It was a great match, but I couldn't finish with a win.”

• Thomas Jefferson graduate Jordan Campano was lauded last week as an “athlete of the week” at Mount Aloysius College.

Campano is a senior outfielder on the Mount Aloysius baseball team, which this week is in Myrtle Beach (at the Ripken Experience) for spring training.

• Baldwin's varsity hockey team won the PIHL Class A Western Conference championship with a 12-4-2 record this season.

The Highlanders were rewarded with No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the PIHL Class A playoffs.

Baldwin captured the conference title in a tight race with four other teams — Thomas Jefferson (12-6), Chartiers Valley (11-5-2), South Fayette (11-5-2) and Montour (10-7-1).

• Baldwin's Alina Stahl and Dave Johnston qualified for the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association's indoor state championships recently held at Penn State.

Stahl, a junior, advanced in the girls' 60- and 200-meter dashes; Johnston, a senior, advanced in the boys' pole vault event.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

