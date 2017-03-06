After layoff, GCC girls set for PIAA tournament matchup

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

About McConnellsburg: Senior 5-foot-10 forward Bronwyne Mellott is the Spartans' all-time leading scorer with over 2,200 career points. She reached 1,000 points when she was a sophomore. Mellott (26 ppg) scored 33 to lead McConnellsburg to a 62-46 victory over Northern Bedford in the District 5 championship game at UPJ. She scored 12 in the fourth quarter. ... Senior guard McKenzie Gelvin averages 17 points and also is a 1,000-point scorer.

Not often does a team gain momentum from a loss. It's not exactly a point of pride, and it usually is filed under the category of moral victories.

But it happens, and sometimes teams can even use it to build up for its next game, or in the case of the Greensburg Central Catholic girls, their next potential run — in the state playoffs.

The Centurions (18-6) did not win their semifinal against Vincentian last Monday, but they came up with a rush of energy in the second half that nearly capped a comeback. GCC rallied from 16-down in the second half to get to within one of the taller Royals late, but fell 43-39 to miss out on a second straight appearance in the Class 2A final.

GCC appeared to run out of time just as its steep climb was about to reach its apex.

If that momentum carries over into the PIAA playoffs, which begin at 6 p.m. Friday with GCC taking on District 5 champion McConnellsburg (17-7) at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center, the Centurions could be on the verge of another playoff run.

“We air on the side of aggressiveness,” GCC coach Joe Eisaman said. “We'll go into the state playoffs with confidence. Our girls showed a lot of character fighting back like that.”

GCC senior guard Brittany Stawovy said the team is used to down time, having sat 11 days during a first-round bye before playing the WPIAL quarterfinals. Now, the team will sit idle for 10 more days before making an eighth consecutive state playoff appearance.

“Patience and rest,” Stawovy said. “That's what we'll need and get. Coming off a loss to anyone makes them dangerous. This loss motivates us. We hurt ourselves in the beginning (of the semifinal). We need a better start.”

GCC has won a first-round game in the PIAA tournament four straight years. It reached the quarterfinals in 2011-12.

If this GCC team makes another run, it likely will have to be the team seizing control early, not rallying to erase it. Eisaman wants four strong quarters to be an extension of the second-half surge against Vincentian.

“A coach once told me, ‘Never lose the same game the same way, twice,” Eisaman said.

“This is just the ACC Tournament. Now, it's time for March Madness to begin.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.