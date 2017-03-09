Leechburg hits the road for 1st PIAA girls basketball playoff game

Joel Ceraso prefers to attack teams with pressure, and he applied some within the Leechburg athletic department this week.

With the Blue Devils girls basketball team facing a trip of more than two hours to Kane High School for a PIAA Class AA first-round game against Coudersport, Ceraso cajoled athletic director Mark Jones to grant them more than a regular school bus.

“I've been pushing for a nice bus,” Ceraso said. “I'm hoping Coach Jones will take care of us there, and I think he will.”

It seems fitting Leechburg will undergo a long journey for the first state playoff game in school history, given the Blue Devils' path to this point.

Leechburg went nine seasons between postseason appearances, including an eight-season stretch when the Blue Devils won a total of 12 games. That drought ended last year, and the Blue Devils showed their staying power this season by recording the first playoff victory in school history before bowing out in the WPIAL quarterfinals against Chartiers-Houston.

Chartiers-Houston's win over OLSH in the semifinals gave the Blue Devils a reprieve, qualifying them for the state playoffs via the WPIAL's follow-the-leader format and giving them a chance to make more history.

“That game was a tough loss for us,” junior Daesha Knight said of the Chartiers-Houston game. “It was tough on the court. I thought it was a good game, and I thought we played really well.

“Getting there was a really long road.”

The Blue Devils' rise can be traced to their junior class, a group of six that first played together as fourth-graders. Becoming Leechburg's starters as freshmen, they won 11 games in 2014-15 and 14 each of the past two seasons.

“We've been playing since fourth grade, so we've always worked well together,” Knight said. “But definitely working together as a unit, as a whole, got a lot better.”

The starting five players, all juniors, have specific roles.

Mikayla Lovelace is the do-it-all player, the team's top scorer at 23.5 points per game who can play inside and outside and is a threat defensively. Cam Davies and Brittany Robilio are dynamic outside shooters who combined for eight 3-pointers in a WPIAL first-round win over Burgettstown. Makenzie Fello, who missed last season with a torn ACL, is the top perimeter defender and a playmaker. Knight is the Blue Devils' lone true post presence, a strong rebounder and interior scorer.

“I think our maturity level (has improved),” Lovelace said. “I think we click a lot more and know each other's strengths and weaknesses. When Cameron's hot, we know to give her the ball, or when Brittany's hot, or when Daesha's scoring. Now that we have Makenzie back, it's a lot better because she's really fast and a key player. We've got everyone working together.”

It will take that kind of effort to topple Coudersport. The Falcons (23-1) rolled to the District 9 title, with just four victories coming by single digits.

Coudersport uses as many as nine players, which could pose problems for a Leechburg team that most of the time goes with a six-player rotation with freshman Maddie Ancosky as the only reserve.

“We're just working on staying in it because I know we were tired in the second half (against Chartiers-Houston),” Lovelace said. “We just want to make sure that we don't run out of gas. We just have to work on our adrenaline because once you're in the game, you're all playing hard, and your adrenaline makes you not even feel like you've ran for so long. It's a lot of practicing. We want to practice and get used to the feeling.”

Ceraso said he went to Clarion to watch Coudersport's 47-38 victory over Kane in the District 9 final and was impressed.

“I'm kind of familiar with teams in the WPIAL, and you can follow them and see them when you want,” he said. “But the unknown of teams in District 9 — and boy, are they up there — it's fun.”

“I think they're very well-coached. They've got skilled kids and tough kids, kids that will hit the floor or will knock you around. I've been telling the kids to be prepared for that, to be prepared for a physical challenge.”

Ceraso can take comfort in knowing he has tough players as well, and he believes this experience will be a benefit not only for this season but future years.

“It was one of our goals to get here, and now that we have, my goal for these girls is to soak it in and it's all gravy,” he said. “I'm hoping when we cross into the black lines that we're ready to roll, and I believe we will be. These girls have that workmanlike attitude.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.