Basketball

Leechburg-Coudersport PIAA playoff preview capsule
Doug Gulasy | Thursday, March 9, 2017, 11:09 p.m.

Updated 33 minutes ago

PIAA opener

Leechburg (14-10) vs. Coudersport (23-1)

7 p.m. Friday at Kane High School

Winner plays: OLSH (18-6) or Reynolds (14-10)

Coaches: Joel Ceraso, Leechburg; Chris Fink, Coudersport

Players to watch: Mikayla Lovelace, Leechburg; Haley Keck, Coudersport

Layup lines: Leechburg makes its PIAA tournament debut against Coudersport, which is back for the second consecutive season. ... After a 60-44 loss to Chartiers-Houston in the WPIAL quarterfinals, Leechburg qualified for the state playoffs when Chartiers-Houston beat OLSH in the semifinals. ... The Blue Devils recorded the first playoff victory in school history in the WPIAL first round, handling Burgettstown, 66-38. ... Mikayla Lovelace leads the way for Leechburg's all-junior starting lineup. An inside-outside threat, Lovelace averages 23.5 points and reached the 1,000-point mark in December. ... The other junior contributors for the Blue Devils include Cam Davies, Brittany Robilio, Daesha Knight and Makenzie Fello. ... Leechburg's last game was Feb. 23, giving the Blue Devils a 15-day layoff heading into Friday. ... Coudersport is coming off a 47-38 victory over Kane in the District 9 championship game, the Falcons' first title since 2011. Keck scored a game-high 20 points, and Ally Easton added 11. ... Just four of Coudersport's 23 victories were decided by single digits, and the lone loss came against Class AAA opponent Moniteau. ... Coudersport fell in the PIAA first round last season against Bishop Carroll.

— Doug Gulasy

