St. Joseph girls basketball team gets shot at 1st PIAA win

Layup lines: St. Joseph makes the second PIAA playoff appearance in school history and first since 2004, when the Spartans lost to Iroquois in the first round ... The Spartans' last game came Feb. 28, a 51-42 loss to Cornell in the WPIAL semifinals. They committed 22 turnovers, including two on back-to-back possessions to help Cornell pull away for the victory. ... Celko, a senior and 1,000-point scorer, averages a team-high 17 points. She had 12 points and 10 rebounds against Cornell but was shut out in the second half. ... Juniors Chloe Kurpakus and Alex Jones also average double figures in scoring for St. Joseph. ... Before the semifinal loss, the Spartans scored 60 or more points in five consecutive games. ... St. Joseph is 15-3 since starting the season with five losses in seven games. ... Berlin Brothersvalley returns to the PIAA playoffs for the first time since 2014, when it beat Portage Valley in the first round before falling to Vincentian in the quarterfinals. ... The Mountaineers defeated Shanksville-Stonycreek, 50-40, in the District 5 championship game behind a 20-point, 12-rebound performance from Booth, a freshman. She had 14 points and 15 rebounds in Berlin Brothersvalley's other playoff game.

Lizzy Celko felt an unexpected emotion after St. Joseph's loss to Cornell in the WPIAL Class A semifinals.

Not sadness, but ... anger?

“Normally you would think your playoff game is going to be your last playoff game, and it's going to be really emotional, but I wasn't emotional at all,” Celko said. “I was mad we didn't win.”

The knowledge that the Spartans' 51-42 defeat didn't, in fact, end their season, ultimately eased Celko's mind: By making the semifinals, St. Joseph qualified for the PIAA tournament.

It didn't take away the sting of the loss. Not when St. Joseph had the chance to advance to the WPIAL championship for the first time in school history. Not when the Spartans found themselves in a tie game in the final minutes before Cornell pulled out the victory.

But the team also knew the importance of moving on, especially with the second state playoff appearance in school history — and first since 2004 — looming. The Spartans (17-8) will play District 5 champion Berlin Brothersvalley at 3 p.m. Saturday at Pitt-Johnstown.

“To me, I always think, ‘We could have done this or that,' ” said Celko, a senior and St. Joseph's leading scorer. “I always think of different outcomes, different possibilities. But it's definitely important to look on the bright side of a tough loss, just thinking you're getting the experience, you're playing a team that's going to be in states with us.”

The Spartans did possibly the smartest thing they could after the loss to Cornell on Feb. 28: They took the next day off from practice.

“I'm a competitor — I've played sports my whole life — so I needed that time, too, because you do the ‘what if?' ” St. Joseph coach Sally Ackerman said. “Everyone does the ‘what if?'

“They came back the next day and knew this is a new season for us. Everybody's 0-0. We're starting a brand-new season. How long it's going to be, we don't know. But we'll make it as long as we can.”

Ackerman didn't wholly shut off her basketball brain on her day off, spending her time watching film of the Cornell game and analyzing the ways her team could change its fortunes in the state playoffs.

St. Joseph led at halftime before struggling offensively when Cornell turned to a matchup zone in the second half. Still, the Spartans had a chance to win before some costly late turnovers helped Cornell close the game on an 11-2 run.

“This crew is a very good crew because they understand what we're trying to do, and they believe in what we're trying to do,” Ackerman said. “So when I explain things to them in the realms of how we're used to practicing and playing, they get it.

“What we did was make sure they understood that we can do both: We can have a great ending, and we can have a bad ending. But we can do both, so if you guys want this one, we know how to do it, we know what needs to be done.”

St. Joseph advanced to the state playoffs on the strength of its six-player rotation of seniors Celko and Patty Jo Nickoloff and juniors Gia Angelo, Alex Jones, Chloe Kurpakus and Anna Swierczewski. All six fill specific roles, and Ackerman had high hopes for the group from the preseason.

That the Spartans ultimately accomplished many of those goals pleased their coach, but they hope to achieve even more.

“Everyone wants to get as far as we can,” Angelo said. “We just need to keep working together. A big part of our team is the core of teamwork. We just need to keep that up.”

Berlin Brothersvalley (22-3) won the District 5 title in a hard-fought 50-40 decision over Shanksville-Stonycreek. The Mountaineers last made the PIAA playoffs in 2014, advancing to the quarterfinals.

“We're going to come out like the underdog, play our hearts out and hopefully that helps us succeed,” Celko said. “We definitely play better as a team when we think a team is going to be better than us.”

St. Joseph, meanwhile, is seeking the first PIAA playoff victory in school history.

“However long it lasts, no matter what happens, I want to be a competitive team,” Ackerman said. “I want to play the way that we play and give a good showing, and that doesn't mean I'm worried about winning or losing. What that means is if we play the way are used to playing and play the aggressive style we want to play, I feel like we can compete with anybody.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.