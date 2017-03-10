St. Joseph/Berlin Brothersvalley — PIAA Class A girls basketball playoff preview capsule
Updated 1 hour ago
PIAA Class A
First round
St. Joseph (17-8) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (22-3)
3 p.m. Saturday at Pitt-Johnstown
Winner plays: Bishop Carroll (20-5) or Allegheny Clarion Valley (15-8)
Coaches: Sally Ackerman, St. Joseph; Rachel Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley
Players to watch: Lizzy Celko, St. Joseph; Kiera Booth, Berlin Brothersvalley
Layup lines: St. Joseph makes its second PIAA playoff appearance in school history and first since 2004, when the Spartans lost to Iroquois in the first round. ... The Spartans' last game was Feb. 28, a 51-42 loss to Cornell in the WPIAL semifinals. They committed 22 turnovers, including two on back-to-back possessions to help Cornell pull away for the victory. ... Celko, a senior and 1,000-point scorer, averages a team-high 17 points. She had 12 points and 10 rebounds against Cornell but was shut out in the second half. ... Juniors Chloe Kurpakus and Alex Jones also average double figures in scoring for St. Joseph. ... Before the semifinal loss, the Spartans scored 60 or more points in five consecutive games. ... St. Joseph is 15-3 since starting the season with five losses in seven games. ... Berlin Brothersvalley returns to the PIAA playoffs for the first time since 2014, when the Mountaineers beat Portage in the first round before falling to Vincentian Academy in the quarterfinals. ... The Mountaineers defeated Shanksville-Stonycreek, 50-40, in the District 5 championship game behind a 20-point, 12-rebound performance from Booth, a freshman. Booth had 14 points and 15 rebounds in Berlin Brothersvalley's other playoff game.