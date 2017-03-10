Freeport girls basketball falls behind early in PIAA loss to Blackhawk

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Freeport pushed Blackhawk when the teams met in the WPIAL Class 4A girls basketball quarterfinals, keeping the score close into the second half before the favored Cougars pulled away.

The rematch proved a different story.

Blackhawk, the WPIAL runner-up, jumped on Freeport from the start, racing out to a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter en route to a 53-32 victory in a PIAA Class 4A first-round playoff game Friday at Fox Chapel.

“That's what we emphasized,” Blackhawk assistant Bob Amalia said. “We wanted to get off to a good start because basically you want to try to get on them right off the bat. They're a good team, they're well-coached, and credit to them — they never gave up and made it a tough game. But the start of the game was the key.”

Making its eighth consecutive state playoff appearance, Blackhawk (17-9) showcased its experience advantage over Freeport, which starts three freshmen and was making its first PIAA tournament appearance since 2004.

The Cougars took an 11-0 lead, keeping Freeport without a shot attempt until midway through the first quarter and without a field goal until just over two minutes remained. The lead was 17-6 after the first quarter and 36-14 at halftime, a far cry from the six points that separated the teams at halftime of their earlier matchup.

The Yellowjackets had 26 turnovers, 18 in the first half.

“What I think killed us was the half-court pressure in the first half,” Freeport coach Fred Soilis said. “We couldn't get into our offense, and we kept going to the perimeter further and further out to try to get the ball in instead of trying to get open.

“We had some freshman jitters, no doubt. I thought that they were going to be overcome, given that it was the second time we played them, but it showed.”

Blackhawk played without coach Steve Lodovico, whose mother died Monday. The Cougars wore purple warmup T-shirts promoting Alzheimer's awareness in support, and they showed an inspired effort on the court.

“We really just wanted to go out and work really hard for him, play as a team and play together,” said sophomore Mady Aulbach, who scored a team-high 13 points.

Freeport (14-11) made a run in the second half, coming out of the break on an 11-0 run to cut the Cougars' lead to 36-25 with Kim Mixon's 3-pointer. But Aulbach answered with a 3-pointer of her own to push the advantage back out to 14, and the Yellowjackets couldn't make it closer.

“We gave it a push, but unfortunately, had we not started the way we did, it might have been a different ballgame,” Soilis said.

The Cougars' outside shooting made life difficult for Freeport. They made 11 3-pointers, including four by Madison Amalia and three apiece by Aulbach and Mackenzie Amalia.

“We're all really good shooters who work really hard outside of the gym, outside of our practices,” Aulbach said. “We have a lot of confidence in each other, and tonight we were really good at getting those steals, driving and kicking it out and hitting really big shots.”

Mixon scored a game-high 14 points for Freeport. Jenna Manke, facing constant double teams, had four points and 14 rebounds.

“We gave them a great effort,” Soilis said. “We just need to learn from this. That's all.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.