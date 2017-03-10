Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Leechburg starters go the distance in first PIAA victory
Chris Harlan | Friday, March 10, 2017, 10:42 p.m.

Updated 21 minutes ago

There was no rest for four quarters, but Leechburg's Mikayla Lovelace was certain her team would rest easy on the ride home.

The Blue Devils celebrated the program's first PIAA playoff victory Friday night after Lovelace scored 26 points and her teammates fought off any fourth-quarter fatigue to defeat Coudersport, 55-51, in a Class 2A first-round matchup at Kane.

Against a deep Coudersport lineup that featured nine players in the first quarter, Leechburg's five starters — Lovelace, Cameron Davies, Makenzie Fello, Daesha Knight and Brittany Robilio — shouldered all 32 minutes before boarding the bus for a two-and-a-half-hour ride home.

“We didn't want our fans to come out here for nothing,” Lovelace said, laughing. “It's good that we got the win. Everybody can go home happy.”

Leechburg (15-10) will face Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the second round at a site and time to be determined.

“It will be a great ride back,” Leechburg coach Joel Ceraso said.

District 9 champion Coudersport (22-2) wanted its depth to wear on Leechburg, especially with a front-court size advantage. But tied 49-49, Lovelace drove for a go-ahead layup with 1:58 left and then hit a runner in the lane 20 seconds later.

“We knew they weren't super deep on the bench,” Coudersport coach Chris Fink said. “That was a thought, ‘Maybe keep us a little bit fresher than them,' but they played a whale of a game.

“Lovelace is really tough.”

Coudersport crafted a hybrid defense in practice this week specifically for Leechburg, Fink said. His scheme guarded three Leechburg players man-to-man while the two other defenders played zone. Lovelace, Davies and Robilio drew the man-to-man shadows, a strategy that worked at times.

Davies had just six points, and Robilio scored nine, but Fello finished with 12.

“Once they shut down Cameron and Mikayla, somebody has to step up,” Fello said. “My shots went in tonight.”

With 16 seconds left and only a two-point lead, Fello converted an inbounds pass into a layup to lead 55-51. Fello also rebounded Coudersport's final shot and dribbled away as time expired.

The rebound was significant because Coudersport dominated inside with its height and repeatedly forced second-chance shots. Ally Easton led with 23 points, and Haley Keck added 10. Coudersport finished with 24 offensive rebounds.

“We struggled with that all year,” Ceraso said, “but a few times we came up big.”

Leechburg took an early 11-7 lead, led 18-15 after the first quarter and 30-26 at half. Lovelace scored 14 first-half points, but was held to two in the third quarter and Coudersport rallied to force a 38-38 tie after three.

Leechburg won the fourth quarter, 17-13, behind 10 points from Lovelace.

The teams combined for four lead changes in the final quarter. The last was after two free throws by Lovelace with 5:16 left. When Davies made a 3-pointer from the left corner 30 seconds later, Leechburg's lead was 45-41.

A shot by Coudersport's Alyssa Wood with 2:07 left forced a 49-49 tie, before Lovelace quickly pushed Leechburg ahead for good.

“Give Coudersport credit, they did a good job of bottling her up,” Ceraso said. “We just had to keep plugging away. We've faced that before.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

