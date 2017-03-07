Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Jeannette gets back up to speed for PIAA playoffs
Bill Beckner Jr. | Tuesday, March 7, 2017, 5:27 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Jeannette’s Tre Cunningham (4) puts up a shot against Penn-Trafford in the second quarter on Saturday at Seton Hill.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Jeannette’s Tre Cunningham (4) drives to the basket against the Belle Vernon Leopards in the second quarter Dec. 9, 2016, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Greensburg.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Robert Kennedy (1) is introduced prior to a game with Greensburg Central Catholic on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-15 at halftime.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Adrian Batts coaches against the Belle Vernon Leopards in the third quarter Dec. 9, 2016, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Greensburg.

Updated 24 minutes ago

Down time has been a hot-button topic among WPIAL basketball teams of late. It's an issue that inevitably resurfaced when the league went back to its “follow-the-winner” format to determine PIAA playoff teams.

Jeannette lost to eventual-champion Sewickley Academy, 80-51, in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals. That game was played Feb. 24.

The Jayhawks (12-12) benefitted from the state-qualifying format as they were dragged into the PIAA bracket when Sewickley Academy advanced to the WPIAL championship.

But with their first-round game on Saturday, the Jayhawks will have been out of game action for 14 days when they return to the court again.

“That's a long layoff,” Jeannette coach Adrian Batts said. “When you're sitting that long, you're out of game speed. It's hard to (simulate) that. We've had some good practices. Not to make excuses ... it's a long season.”

Jeannette, the WPIAL's fifth-place team in 2A, opens against District 6 champion Bishop McCort (21-4) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Richland High School in Johnstown.

In the past two years, teams that lost in the second round of the WPIAL tournament would play each other for PIAA spots — play-in games. But with the WPIAL going to six classes this year, it felt there would not be time — or sites — to fit the games into the jam-packed schedule.

Jeannette scrimmaged Shady Side Academy, a WPIAL 3A semifinalist, on Tuesday. The players expect to be sharp, despite the down time — down but not out.

“We've had some amped-up practices,” Jeannette junior guard Robert Kennedy said. “We try to make it like a game. There's a lot of yelling. Every loss counts. We can't dwell on our last one.”

Sewickley Academy, Batts said, was a prime test for his team heading into the state tournament. The Panthers came back from 21-down to beat the Jayhawks in last year's semifinals.

“Sewickley is the best team we played all year,” he said. “I think they could do well in 3A; maybe even make the finals there. They probably could play in Quad-A.”

Jeannette has lost in the PIAA first round the last two seasons. That said, the team has state playoff experience.

“It's March Madness basketball,” Batts said. “You want to be ready to compete at your best and execute. We're going to give it our all. We'll be ready to play.”

Jeannette senior guard Mike Pompei scored 20 in the quarterfinal loss and topped the 1,000-point mark for his career.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.