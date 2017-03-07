Jeannette gets back up to speed for PIAA playoffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

About Bishop McCort: The champions of District 6 for the first time since 2012, the Crimson Crushers play a fast-paced style and like to press on defense, traits similar to those of Jeannette. McCort has scored 65 or more points 14 times this season. ... Long-bombing junior point guard Imil Britt is only 5-foot-5 but is a dangerous scorer. His buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted the Crushers to a 63-60 win over Bishop Guilfoyle in the district final. Britt scored a team-high 21 points in that game, which saw the team capture its 10th district title. Senior Logan Kasper added 16 points and junior Matt Petrosky chipped in 10.

Down time has been a hot-button topic among WPIAL basketball teams of late. It's an issue that inevitably resurfaced when the league went back to its “follow-the-winner” format to determine PIAA playoff teams.

Jeannette lost to eventual-champion Sewickley Academy, 80-51, in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals. That game was played Feb. 24.

The Jayhawks (12-12) benefitted from the state-qualifying format as they were dragged into the PIAA bracket when Sewickley Academy advanced to the WPIAL championship.

But with their first-round game on Saturday, the Jayhawks will have been out of game action for 14 days when they return to the court again.

“That's a long layoff,” Jeannette coach Adrian Batts said. “When you're sitting that long, you're out of game speed. It's hard to (simulate) that. We've had some good practices. Not to make excuses ... it's a long season.”

Jeannette, the WPIAL's fifth-place team in 2A, opens against District 6 champion Bishop McCort (21-4) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Richland High School in Johnstown.

In the past two years, teams that lost in the second round of the WPIAL tournament would play each other for PIAA spots — play-in games. But with the WPIAL going to six classes this year, it felt there would not be time — or sites — to fit the games into the jam-packed schedule.

Jeannette scrimmaged Shady Side Academy, a WPIAL 3A semifinalist, on Tuesday. The players expect to be sharp, despite the down time — down but not out.

“We've had some amped-up practices,” Jeannette junior guard Robert Kennedy said. “We try to make it like a game. There's a lot of yelling. Every loss counts. We can't dwell on our last one.”

Sewickley Academy, Batts said, was a prime test for his team heading into the state tournament. The Panthers came back from 21-down to beat the Jayhawks in last year's semifinals.

“Sewickley is the best team we played all year,” he said. “I think they could do well in 3A; maybe even make the finals there. They probably could play in Quad-A.”

Jeannette has lost in the PIAA first round the last two seasons. That said, the team has state playoff experience.

“It's March Madness basketball,” Batts said. “You want to be ready to compete at your best and execute. We're going to give it our all. We'll be ready to play.”

Jeannette senior guard Mike Pompei scored 20 in the quarterfinal loss and topped the 1,000-point mark for his career.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.