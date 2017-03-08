Franklin Regional boys prepare for 3rd meeting with WPIAL champion Moon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

About Moon: Led by 6-foot-8 center Jarrod Simmons, Moon beat Hampton, 69-62, to win the WPIAL championship. Simmons, a Penn recruit, had 22 points, 21 rebounds and eight blocks. Simmons spent the first three years of his high school career at a prep school in Massachusetts. ... The Tigers are 2-0 against Franklin Regional this season. They won 75-61 in the WPIAL quarterfinals at North Hills, and 76-37 on Jan. 20 at Moon. ... In the quarterfinal, senior guard Nick Castelveter hit six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 27 points and Simmons scored 21. Franklin Regional, the No. 10 seed, led 22-20 after the first quarter. ... Simmons had 31 points and 19 rebounds in the WPIAL semifinals. ... Moon coach Adam Kaufman led Montour to back-to-back state finals appearances.

Following the thumb-twiddling disposition of other county basketball teams, Franklin Regional's boys have not played a game since Feb. 24 and have waited to have their state playoff fate determined by another team.

But the Panthers (13-11), pulled into the PIAA playoffs by Moon (20-5), the team they lost to in the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals, are taking it in stride as they get set to make their third PIAA playoff appearance and first since 2008.

“It's not an easy thing, and I give our guys a ton of credit,” Franklin Regional coach Brad Midgley said. “We've done some shooting drills; some things to break a sweat. We've done some conditioning-type things. A lot of guys just want to get to Friday. There has been a lot of positive energy. That first Saturday back after we lost, it was like the first day of practice all over again.”

It will be Franklin Regional vs. Moon, part III, when the teams play again Friday night in another revenge-themed PIAA first-round game at Plum.

The state brackets are pre-slotted and WPIAL teams are simply plugged into spots after the district finals. Moon winning the WPIAL title gave Franklin Regional the WPIAL's fifth spot in the state tournament.

Moon pulled away after a close start to beat the Panthers, 75-61, in the district quarterfinals. The Tigers also beat Franklin Regional by 39 in a mid-season game.

But that was when the Panthers were trying to find their identity and get the same five players on the court at the same time. Injuries and absences prevented that until last in the season.

“It took us a while to hit our stride,” Midgley said. “We've only had our full team for about five or six games.”

The Panthers are a get-it-and-go team that played in a slow-down section. They hope to play that same fast pace and get hot from the outside in their return to the state tournament.

“We know we can shoot the ball a lot better,” senior guard Tyler Giles said. “We're inexperienced in states, but we're going to come out and play hard.”

Familiarity, Franklin Regional believes, is the secret to a potential upset — the charm in the third meeting with the Tigers. That, and hoping Moon has the presupposed WPIAL “hangover” after winning the championship last weekend.

“We've played them twice so we know what they're going to do,” Panthers senior guard Tyler Watson said. “We know what they do and how to stop it.”

Franklin Regional stayed with Moon for the better part of three quarters in the last meeting. Senior guard Nick Castelveter hit six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 27 points and 6-foot-8 standout center Jarrod Simmons scored 21 for Moon.

Castelveter can light it up from the perimeter, but Franklin Regional's focus has to be on Simmons, a Penn recruit who had 22 points and 21 rebounds in the WPIAL final against Hampton.

“He affects so much on both ends of the court,” Midgley said.

Franklin's Nate Leopold, Simon Behr and Hunter Stonecheck all scored 13 for the Panthers, and David Baker added 12 in the playoff loss to the Tigers.

The Panthers were thrilled to learn their state opener would be at Plum, a mere 10 miles away, compared to 35 for Moon.

“It's basically a home game for us,” Watson said.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.