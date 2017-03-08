Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Hempfield girls aim to be better offensively in rematch with NA
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, March 8, 2017, 2:09 p.m.
Hempfield senior Michelle Burns is hugged by teammates on the bench as she comes out of a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game with North Allegheny on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. North Allegheny won 40-16.
North Allegheny's Hailey Zeise (34) takes a jump shot over Hempfield's Ali Belgiovane (1) during the second quarter of a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. North Allegheny leads 20-8 at halftime.
Hempfield's Allison Podkul (15) reacts to the bench after scoring on a 3-point shot during the second quarter of a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game with North Allegheny on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. North Allegheny leads 20-8 at halftime.

Updated 1 hour ago

So it goes like this: Lose to a team in the WPIAL quarterfinals, root for that team to pull you into the PIAA playoffs, then play that team again in the first round of the state bracket.

It's the lay of the land with the WPIAL resurrecting the “follow-the-winner” format to determine state qualifiers. And it happened to the Hempfield girls (14-9), who lost to eventual-champion North Allegheny in the WPIAL 6A playoffs and will face the Tigers (24-1) again in the PIAA first round Friday night at Plum.

Hempfield coach Aaron Epps is not happy that his team's reward for making the state playoffs is having to play the No. 1-ranked team in the state for the second time in two weeks.

The old format used play-in games to get into the state tournament. Had that format still existed, Hempfield might have played Norwin for a state berth and not have had to worry about North Allegheny's playoff path.

Many local coaches have said they prefer the old way better — controlling their own destiny and actively earning a spot in states.

“I don't like how they set it up,” Epps said. “They need to change it so you don't play the team you just played. We just played NA. It makes no sense.”

North Allegheny was not exactly its sharp-and-dominant self in its 40-16 win over Hempfield in the quarterfinals. That sharpness came in wins over Mt. Lebanon (61-44) and Bethel Park (50-39), in the semifinals and championship, respectively.

Hempfield's shortcoming in recent weeks has been its lack of offense. That is what haunted the team in its playoff loss.

“We have to play better on the offensive end,” Epps said. “You can't score 16 points and expect to beat anybody. A junior high team can't score 16 points and expect to have any success.”

North Allegheny held Hempfield to two points in the first and fourth quarters.

Defense has been a staple of Epps-coached teams. The Spartans gave North Allegheny some issues in the paint last time, making the Tigers work for good shots. The offense never came, however.

“I think getting a second chance against NA is a great opportunity,” Hempfield senior guard Michelle Burns said. “Our defense was our strong point so we have to continue to play in that manner, but on offense we struggled. So learning from that, our main focus throughout practice is geared toward offense.”

Burns, slowed some this season by a foot injury, did not score in the last game against the Tigers, who won their first WPIAL title in girls hoops since 1972.

Hempfield would love to pull a stunner and take away the Tigers' chance at an accompanying PIAA title.

“It's another opportunity,” Epps said. “Our girls need to relish it. It's great for our seniors and our younger kids. We're coming in to win the game. Who knows what we'll do, maybe hold it. Who knows? We'll try something crazy.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

