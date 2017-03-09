Latrobe boys hope to take advantage of 2nd chance at championship

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

About Pine-Richland: The Rams made it back-to-back titles in the WPIAL's largest classification with a win in the finals over Butler, the seventh-seeded team that upset No. 2 Latrobe in the quarterfinals. ... The preseason favorite of many to win the WPIAL and make a PIAA run, Pine-Richland has several talented scorers, including senior guard Andrew Petcash (20 ppg), junior 6-foot-6 forward Phil Jurkovec (16 ppg) and 6-5 sophomore center Andrew Kristofic (11 ppg). Jurkovec had a game-high 21 in the finals, Petcash added 18 and Kristofic had 14. Depth is not lacking on this team: Sophomore reserve guard Greg Shulkosky scored 11 points and hit a trio of 3-pointers in the title game. ... Kristofic had the game-winning tip-in last year in the Rams' 77-75 double-overtime win over Latrobe in the WPIAL semifinals. ... Pine-Richland's loss is to Seneca Valley, 70-56, a non-playoff team. ... Latrobe averages 76.1 points, Pine-Richland 73.9. The Rams have scored 80 or more points 10 times, including 106 against Lincoln Park and 92 against Montour.

Latrobe basketball coaches and players went bowling last week. The Wildcats had plenty of time to spare.

After losing in the WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinals Feb. 25 — following an 11-day break with a first-round bye — the Wildcats (19-4) finally get back to action this weekend. But not before another long stretch of inactivity.

They will have sat idle for a total of 24 days since the regular season ended when they retake the court Saturday for the start of the PIAA playoffs. The school's football team has less time between starts.

“We want to get going again,” senior guard Austin Butler said.

But don't get the wrong idea: Although a bit disconcerted, Latrobe is not exactly grumbling as it sits on its hands.

“We've only played two games in a month,” Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said. “But that's our fault. We feel fortunate to have another chance. No complaints here. Now, we have to take advantage of our second chance.”

The sting from a 70-64 semifinal loss to No. 7 seed Butler still lingers, but Latrobe's focus shifts to another team that broke its heart a year ago in Pine-Richland (24-1). The teams play at 6 p.m. Saturday at Baldwin in the PIAA opener.

Latrobe, the WPIAL's No. 2 seed that finished sixth in the district, played a fast-paced scrimmage with Greensburg Central Catholic on Tuesday at St. Vincent College — a good test on a neutral court. But the team craves real game action. It will get it, along with another shot at Pine-Richland, which won its second straight WPIAL championship with a 72-61 win over Butler on Saturday at Petersen Events Center.

Last year, Pine-Richland clipped Latrobe in the 4A semifinals in double-overtime, 77-75, on the way to the WPIAL title.

“I know we're blessed to have a second chance,” said Butler, who scored 33 points in the loss to Pine-Richland. “Me and Jake, Reed (Fenton) and Jason (Armstrong) all experienced that loss last year and still have that bad taste.”

Pine-Richland, a live-up-to-the-hype favorite that appears to have it all — size, skill and depth — played a crisp and sound game in the finals, committing just three turnovers.

“Nobody wants to play Pine-Richland,” Wetzel said. “It's a team with no perceived weaknesses, and it will be a challenge. But I think our kids will be ready. There have been years where I have seen teams really struggle to get back into it for states; they have their other sports or whatever else. I don't get that feeling with this team.”

Latrobe has not won a PIAA playoff game since 1985, when the fathers of senior guard Jake Biss and sophomore forward Reed Fenton were Wildcats players. That team made the WPIAL finals. This one feels it still has much to prove.

“We just have to keep doing what we've been doing,” Jake Biss said. “I am glad we got Pine-Richland again. When we started the season we thought we could win the WPIAL and state, and we knew we'd have to see them somewhere.”

Butler said it wasn't the Wildcats' day in the quarterfinals.

“We got killed on the boards, and we didn't make shots,” he said. “It was a bad day to have that happen.”

Biss and Butler have played AAU basketball with Pine-Richland standout Andrew Petcash, who averages 20 points. Butler led the WPIAL during the regular season with a 30-point average.

Pine-Richland junior forward Phil Jurkovec scored 25 against Latrobe last year and had a game-high 21 in this year's WPIAL championship. Jurkovec has verbally committed to play quarterback at Notre Dame. Butler also was Latrobe's quarterback.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.