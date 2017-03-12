High school basketball lookahead: Week of March 13, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Highlights of the week ahead in local high school sports:

MONDAY

Franklin Regional has had big goals — on the ice and on its checklist — as it has skated through the hockey season. The Panthers (18-1) sit a win away from the PIHL Class A final as they get set to play Thomas Jefferson (14-6) in Monday night's semifinal game at 5:45 p.m. at RMU's Island Sports Center on Neville Island. Franklin Regional, the top seed from the Eastern Division, has allowed just 17 goals in 19 games.

The title game is set for 5:30 p.m. March 21 at UPMC Lemieux Complex.

TUESDAY

The PIAA basketball playoffs continue with second-round games. Two local teams look to move ahead in the state bracket. The Franklin Regional boys (14-11), fresh off a 52-51 upset of WPIAL champion Moon in the first round, takes on District 10 champion Meadville (23-1) in Class 5A at 7:30 p.m. at Slippery Rock University.

The Greensburg Central Catholic girls (19-6), meantime, face District 3 champion Camp Hill (22-4) in the Class 2A second round at 6 p.m. at Altoona.

• Latrobe hockey (11-9-1) looks to move ahead to the PIHL Class AA title game as it takes on Quaker Valley (13-7) in a semifinal at 6 p.m. at Island Sports Center. The championship game will be 8:30 p.m. March 21 at UPMC Lemieux Complex.

WEDNESDAY

Greensburg Central Catholic's boys basketball team (24-1) looks to hand District 9 champion Coudersport (25-0) its first loss as the teams meet in the PIAA Class 2A second round. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. at DuBois.

FRIDAY

The top bowlers in the state will compete at the Pennsylvania Championships at 222 Dutch Lanes in Ephrata. The singles tournament is Friday and the team finals are Saturday. Kaylee Daniska of Hempfield looks to add a state title after winning the regional championship.

• The PIAA basketball quarterfinals will be played at various sites around the state.

SATURDAY

The Western Region champion Hempfield boys bowling team looks to cap a successful season with a state title at the PA Championships at 222 Dutch Lanes. Hempfield's girls team also is in the field.

• The PIAA basketball playoffs continue with quarterfinal games.