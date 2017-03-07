Breen, Huffman have dominating presence in CWNC frontcourt

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Senior forwards Sam Breen and Kylie Huffman put on a magnificent performance for Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic last week in the WPIAL Class 4A championship game at Petersen Events Center.

Breen, at 6-foot-1, and Huffman, at 6-2, towered over the Blackhawk girls, whose tallest player, junior forward Tailyn Silver, stands 5-11. The Cougars' four other starters are 5-6 or shorter.

Breen and Huffman led the Trojanettes (23-2) to a rousing 65-36 victory against Blackhawk (16-8), and the 17th WPIAL title in girls basketball in school history.

The CWNC duo scored 50 points and pulled down 29 rebounds between them in the championship game.

“Sam and Kylie have been tremendous leaders on our team this year,” CWNC coach Molly Rottmann said. “They have very different styles of play, but are both keys to our success this season.

“Both of them played extremely well in the WPIAL championship game. They both got off to a great start, and I think that was very important for the rest of our team. The younger players rely on those two for their leadership on the court, and their attitudes and confidence set the tone for the rest of our team. So when they came out and played with confidence, the rest of the team followed.”

Breen, a Dayton recruit, finished with 34 points, 20 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals.

She connected on 11 of 23 shots from the floor, and was a perfect 10 for 10 at the free-throw line.”

“Sam was big for us in the opening minutes, helping us start out with an aggressive offense,” Rottmann said. “She played a tremendous game and contributed in all areas; her six assists maybe being the most impressive.”

Breen accounted for 18 of the Trojanettes' 21 first-quarter points, netting 14 points and assisting on Huffman and freshman guard Emma Pospisil hoops.

Breen poured in 23 points in the first half to outscore the entire Blackhawk team. CWNC held 21-12 and 38-20 leads after the first two quarters.

“It was definitely one of the best games our team has played,” Breen said. “I think the key was the fact that this year we went in not afraid. We had a lot of courage, and with the mindset that we knew we could win if we played hard.”

Huffman, a Carnegie Mellon recruit, added 18 points and nine rebounds to the Trojanettes' cause.

She hit on 7 of her 8 shots from the floor, and was 2 for 2 at the free-throw line.

“Kylie has a quiet way of dominating a game,” Rottmann said. “She is always in the right spot and is an inside-out weapon. She played an extremely smart game, especially on the defensive end. If you watch the game, she switches and adjusts to Blackhawk's offense continuously.”

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic won the PIAA Class A championship last season, defeating Lourdes Regional, 56-33, in Hershey to end up 20-3 overall. Breen turned in a 27-point, 15-rebound, 9-assist performance against Lourdes Regional.

The Trojanettes have finished as a WPIAL runner-up to Vincentian Academy the past two years.

“It was a goal of ours going in to the season to win a WPIAL championship,” Huffman said. “After the loss to Vincentian last year, we wanted gold. Knowing it was my last chance to win a WPIAL (title), I gave it everything I had on every possession.

“Playing unselfishly, every player on the team set the next one up for a big play, which led to success on the court. We knew going into the game we had a size advantage and needed to get the ball inside to capitalize. When the defense collapsed on the posts, we got to the ball outside and knocked down shots. Defensively, it was vital to contest the 3-point shot that Blackhawk shoots so well, and contain the drive.”

Breen, the state's Class A Player of the Year and a first-team all-state selection last season, and Huffman are the only seniors on the North Catholic squad. They have been teammates for two years.

The Trojanettes have posted a 43-5 overall record in 2015-16 and 2016-17, and have won one PIAA, one WPIAL and two section titles.

“I think we complement each other really well,” Breen said. “We usually find each other when the other is open, and I think we distribute the ball well to one another, as the whole team does to one another.”

Huffman joined the CWNC girls basketball program last year, transferring from California High School.

“From the time I transferred last year, Sam and I have shared a special bond both on and off the court,” Huffman said. “We complement each other well on the court, always finding one another for the open shot. We are both versatile players. When one of us draws the defense on the inside, we get the ball outside to the other on the perimeter.”

On the season, Breen leads the Trojanettes in scoring (23.8 ppg), rebounding (9.8 rpg), assists (4.6) and steals (2.7). Huffman averages 11.5 points, is the team's leading 3-point shooter, and ranks among the team leaders in the rebounding department.

“Sam and Kylie have very similar strengths,” said Rottmann, who was named the state's Class A Coach of the Year last season. “Both of them can play inside and out; both have great hook shots inside; and both are excellent 3-point shooters.

“Sam is probably more comfortable in the post; Kylie on the perimeter. They play very well together and find each other on the floor. They do a great job of reading where the other one is and diving to the open spot. Against a zone, or even a man when Sam is being double teamed, we talk about diving to the block for a layup versus hanging on the perimeter.”

Breen and Huffman share other similarities. Both are straight-A students, both are members of the National Honor Society, both participate in the LIFE (Living in Fair Experience) program at the high school, and both are “basketball junkies.” Basketball is the only sport they play; both are 1,000-point career scorers.

Both also were able to carry on a long-standing custom at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic.

“It is a tradition for senior athletes to ring the bell upon winning a championship,” said Huffman, who has a 5.0 grade-point average and plans to study biology at CMU. “After the game, we went back to the school, where Sam and I had the opportunity to ring the bell 29 times — our margin of victory.”

Breen is a fourth-year varsity player who has scored more than 2,000 points and grabbed more than 1,000 rebounds in her stellar CWNC career. She has a 4.0 grade-point average, and plans to study criminal justice at Dayton.

“We went back to the school so Kylie and I could ring the bell,” she said, “and then some of us went out to eat after that.”

Next up for Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic is a PIAA first-round game at 6 p.m. Friday against Keystone Oaks (20-3).

The Golden Eagles lost to Beaver, 58-45, in the WPIAL quarterfinal round. The KO girls won Section 3 with a 14-0 record, and took a 10-game winning streak into the playoffs.

CWNC captured Section 1 with a 12-0 record. The Trojanettes have won 10 games in a row, including three in the WPIAL playoffs, and 20 of their past 21.

North Catholic's starting lineup consists of Breen, Huffman, junior guard Ashley Robbins, sophomore forward Dani Short and freshman guard Tess Myers.

Myers averages 10.4 points and ranks among the team leaders in assists. Short complements Breen and Huffman in the frontcourt.

Key reserves for the Trojanettes include Pospisil, freshman guard Cassie Foster and junior forward Amanda Bucklew.

CWNC has won eight state titles in girls basketball in school history.

“The season isn't over yet,” Breen said. “Our whole team is ready to keep this season going.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.