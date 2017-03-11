St. Joseph girls fall short to Berlin Brothersvalley in PIAA opener

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

JOHNSTOWN — St. Joseph was looking for its first PIAA tournament victory in Saturday's Class A first round action.

But it was Berlin Brothersvalley making some history instead

The Mountaineers defeated a WPIAL team for the first time in state tournament play with a 55-46 victory over St. Joseph at Pitt-Johnstown's Sports Center.

A 6-minute, 22-second dry spell by the Spartans enabled Berlin Brothersvalley to go ahead by 16 points midway through the second quarter.

But St. Joseph rallied, cutting its deficit to three during the fourth quarter before the Mountaineers pulled away late.

Berlin Brothersvalley (23-3), the PIAA District 5 champion, will play District 6 champ Bishop Carroll in the second round Wednesday at a time and site to be determined.

St. Joseph, a WPIAL semifinalist for the first time, concluded its season at 17-9.

“We did the best we could, as hard as we could,” Spartans coach Sally Ackerman said. “Their height got to us a little bit; we had trouble getting rebounds.”

“This is a real big win for us, beating a WPIAL school for the first time; District 5 doesn't get a lot of respect,” Berlin's acting coach Mike Harbaugh said.

Berlin head coach Rachel Prosser was ill and missed the game. Harbaugh found out about 3 1⁄ 2 hours before game time that he'd be handling the team.

“It doesn't matter what voice is on the sidelines, the expectations are the same,” Harbaugh said. “I'm sure Rachel was tuned into the game on the radio or by Snapchat.”

Zoie Smith led the Mountaineers with 17 points, including 7 of 9 from the foul line. Freshman standout Kiera Booth added 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Alex Jones led St. Joseph in scoring with 13 points, while Chloe Kurpakus chipped in with 11.

Berlin used its height advantage to control the boards early, often limiting the Spartans to one shot. After Gia Angelo's basket tied the score at 4 with 5:29 left in the first quarter, St. Joseph didn't score again until Lizzy Celko broke the scoring drought with a basket.

Berlin finished an 18-2 surge that increased its advantage to 22-6 before Jones scored eight straight points coming off the bench and Kurpakus added a 3-pointer to slice the St. Joseph deficit to 26-19 by the intermission.

St. Joseph played well in the third quarter, as has been its trademark late in the season.

“That's what we do,” Ackerman said. “We come out with that second-half fire. These girls give me everything they have every time they step out on to the court.”

Kurpakus' third 3-pointer cut the Mountaineers' lead to 33-29 with 2:23 to go in the third quarter. Celko had three steals in the third quarter, but the ball was turned back over to Berlin each time.

Playing with four fouls, a Celko putback brought St. Joseph to within 42-39 with 4:58 to go. But the senior picked up her fifth foul 38 seconds later.

“We fought back as much as we could, we just couldn't take the lead,” Ackerman said. “I think if we could have, that would have changed momentum a bit. If we could have drained one more 3, that could have turned the tide for us.”

Geordan Hay scored her first basket of the game for the Mountaineers moments later, and Berlin was on its way.

Celko closed out her St. Joseph career with eight points and eight rebounds. She will be playing in the Cager Classic later this month at Highlands and at the Roundball Classic in Beaver Falls April 29.

George Guido is a freelance writer.