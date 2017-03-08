Keystone Oaks girls look ahead to PIAA playoffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Keystone Oaks girls basketball team strung together an impressive 14-game winning streak in the second half of the regular season.

After starting out 1-1, the Golden Eagles won 19 of 20 games to finish 20-2 overall and clinch the first section title in girls basketball in school history.

The KO girls, utilizing up-tempo style of play including full-court pressure, compiled a perfect 14-0 record in Section 3 in the Class 4A division.

“Being the first section champ (in girls basketball) in school history was a big accomplishment for the girls,” said Ron Muszynski, the Golden Eagles' coach. “I'm very proud of how the girls came together and put team above individual accolades. We had six different leading scorers this year, and we're hoping that number grows.

“Our girls are very athletic and love to run. We full-court press all game, and stress defense and rebounding.”

The Golden Eagles' leading scorer is 5-foot-11 sophomore guard/forward Gillian Piccolino, who averages 13.5 points. She is complemented by 5-6 sophomore guard Jaylen Hoffman, who tosses in 10 ppg as one of the team's top reserves.

Two other leading contributors offensively are 5-9 senior guard/forward Maleyah Agurs (9 ppg) and 5-5 junior point guard Keagan Brownlee (7 ppg).

“Sophomore (guard/forward) Isabella Bogdan is our lock-down defender,” Muszynski said, “and senior forward Kristy Lippert is our leader on and off the court.”

Lippert, who stands 5-9, has played both basketball and volleyball for four years at Keystone Oaks. She also participates in the Pep Club, SADD and junior/senior planning committee.

“I think my most important role is leading the team,” Lippert said, “and making sure everyone keeps their head in the game, and stays on track in the actual game. I (also) believe I was a huge help on the boards and down low.”

Other leading reserves on the team are Mollie Alward, a senior guard, and Lauren McMillan, a senior frontcourt player; along with sophomore forward Linda Washburn and junior forward Olivia Stumpo.

“I think we all definitely improved from last year,” said Lippert, who owns a grade-point average of around 3.4 and plans to attend Clarion University. “We show our best game when we play as a team and everyone scores, and we always have a different leading scorer.

“My team has made something happen at our school that has never been accomplished and that was winning section; and even being undefeated in section. I've loved every second of being a part of this team, and I will never forget the experiences I have had.”

Keystone Oaks, with only two regular-season losses to Class 5A teams Mars and Thomas Jefferson, received a first-round bye and No. 4 seed in the WPIAL playoffs.

However, the Golden Eagles suffered a disappointing 58-45 loss to No. 5 Beaver in the first round. Agurs and Piccolino netted 16 and 10 points, respectively.

“The (WPIAL) playoffs started with us receiving a bye, then facing a very good Beaver Area team,” said Muszynski, who is in his second year as KO's floor boss. “The 14-day layoff didn't help, and getting into early foul trouble never let us get into any flow. The loss was a hard pill to swallow, but our girls have qualified for the state playoffs.”

The Golden Eagles are looking to rebound from that frustrating WPIAL playoff defeat. They face a formidable task in their PIAA first-round matchup.

Keystone Oaks (20-3) will meet Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (23-2) at 6 p.m. Friday at Gateway High School.

CWNC, which captured the PIAA Class A title last season, won the WPIAL Class 4A championship last week with a convincing 65-36 win over Blackhawk at the Petersen Events Center.

“This will be a huge challenge for our girls,” Muszynski said. “North Catholic is a very talented group, and is well coached. They handle the ball well and have a lot of good shooters. I'm very impressed on how hard they play defense, and with their size can rebound with anybody. We will give them our best.”

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic will take a 10-game winning streak into Friday's game, which includes three WPIAL playoff victories. The Trojanettes have won 20 of their past 21 games.

“North Catholic has three (tall) girls and is pretty strong underneath; they have pretty good guards, also,” Lippert said. “We're just going out there and playing our game, do what we do best, and give it our all and leave everything out there. We focus on our game and what we can control more than the other team. We go hard in practice every day no matter who we play next.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.