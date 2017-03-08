WPIAL wants Penn Hills basketball coach DeRose suspended

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn Hills must suspend boys basketball coach Dan DeRose for four games next season or the team will be barred from the postseason.

The WPIAL board of directors, responding to Feb. 25 actions by DeRose and his team after a playoff loss, notified Penn Hills on Wednesday of the mandated discipline, WPIAL executive director Tim O'Malley said.

“(DeRose) inappropriately interacted with the WPIAL game management – in his frustration that they lost – in a very profane way,” O'Malley said.

Penn Hills lost to North Hills, 59-58, in a WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinal at Plum.

O'Malley said lockers and a whiteboard in the locker room used by Penn Hills also were damaged. This came a day after Penn Hills self-reported to the WPIAL a rules violation for holding a scrimmage with postgraduate players, O'Malley said.

Along with the suspension, DeRose must attend a coaching education program, the program was censured and the Penn Hills boys team was placed on probation. Also, the team will lose one preseason scrimmage next season.

Penn Hills can ask for a WPIAL hearing to appeal.

Separately, the WPIAL will hold a hearing March 20 to examine “negative interactions” between the Rochester and Vincentian Academy boys basketball teams during a WPIAL playoff game. Vincentian won 44-42 in a quarterfinal Feb. 23 at Moon.

“The feedback from each side resulted in the board making the decision to bring both of them in,” O'Malley said, “to hear factually from each what actually occurred.”