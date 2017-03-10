North Hills boys refocus for PIAA playoffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In more ways than one, this time of year causes deja vu for Nick Smith.

The past three seasons, he and his North Hills basketball teammates have seen their time in the WPIAL playoffs end in defeat only to receive a reboot weeks afterwards in the PIAA tournament, thanks to reaching the district semifinals each season.

“It's kind of crazy,” said Smith, a senior. “It's kind of weird. But at the same time you've got to try to keep that focus because we'd like to make another big run.”

What he finds odd is how often the state tournament brings rematches against familiar teams. North Hills lost a PIAA first-round game his sophomore year to section opponent North Allegheny. The Indians faced City League champion Allderdice in the PIAA first round this season and after beating them back in January. There is possibility of a second-round meeting against section-rival Pine-Richland, which would be the teams' fourth meeting.

Coach Buzz Gabos gave the team a few days off after its loss to Pine-Richland in the WPIAL semifinals March 1. A week and a half would pass between that game and the March 11 rematch with Allderdice, which was held after deadline for this edition.

After North Hills fell to Pine-Richland in last season's WPIAL championship game, Gabos said it was really difficult to refocus right away.

“There are some really good teams that are sitting at home that would love to be in our situation. So you've got to remind guys ‘don't sit here and hang your heads and feel sorry for yourself because you didn't win the last game that you played,' ” Gabos said. “Let's move on and see what we can do from here on out.”

The first time Smith and his classmates experienced this limbo period was in 2015, when they reached the state playoffs for the first time since ‘09. They couldn't believe they had reached that point, an accomplishment in itself.

That dynamic is gone now. In part because they've accomplished more — North Hills advanced to the second round a year ago, falling to Carlisle in overtime.

“We have to win those kind of games now because we're expected to be there,” Smith said.

Not only that, but after advancing as far as they did last year and losing only one senior, the expectation is to progress further.

Smith said the team's top focus last season was a WPIAL championship. Falling short in the title game made moving beyond that defeat harder than the semifinal loss at the start of this month.

Another factor making this year's transition process easier is the reality that time is running out for Smith and the seven other seniors. Gabos has offered frequent reminders of their circumstances.

“This could be the seniors' last practice,” Smith recalled him saying. “This could be our last game.”

Rather than adding pressure to what's ahead, Smith believes acknowledging their high school careers are nearing a close is a motivator.

“We just want to make as far of a run as we can because we don't want it to end,” Smith said.

Jasper Wilson is a freelance writer.