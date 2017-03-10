Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

NA girls hope to navigate potential rematches in PIAA tournament

Josh Rizzo | Friday, March 10, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Hailey Zeise and her teammates hoists the trophy after beating Bethel Park 50-39 in the WPIAL Class 6A Girls Basketball Championship game at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's team hoists the trophy after beating Bethel Park 50-39 in the WPIAL Class 6A Girls Basketball Championship game at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Rachel Martindale make a pass around Bethel Park's Ashley Spence during the WPIAL Class 6A Girls Basketball Championship game at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Rachel Martindale shoots a three pointer over Bethel Park's Kamryn Lane (2) and Rebecca Rodriquez (24) during the WPIAL Class 6A Girls Basketball Championship game at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017.

Updated 5 minutes ago

Navigating a path through the PIAA Class 6A playoffs won't have many surprises for the North Allegheny girls basketball team. Many of the Tigers' opponents won't be on their heels either.

Beginning against Hempfield, North Allegheny will have had to wade through a series of rematches to continue a landmark season.

The Tigers, who beat Bethel Park, 50-39, March 4 to win the program's first WPIAL title, carried Hempfield into the state playoffs in the follow-the-leader format.

“Hempfield knew they would have to play us and have been preparing for us for two weeks,” North Allegheny senior guard Hailey Zeise said before Friday's game. “If our best players play like our best players, I think defensively we will have to do things we have been. I think it will come down to fundamentals, effort and toughness. It's more the intangible things than the X's and O's.”

Demonstrating the willingness to do the little things is something North Allegheny (24-1) displayed during a 40-16 win over the Spartans Feb. 24. Finding a way to repeat that process will be a must for the Tigers if they are to continue in the state tournament.

Should North Allegheny beat Hempfield, the Tigers would lock horns with previous victims State College or Mt. Lebanon in the quarterfinals. Another win would set up North Allegheny up against either Altoona, Bethel Park, Cedar Cliff and Penn Hills. The Tigers have played and beaten three — Altoona, Bethel Park and Penn Hills — of those four teams.

Sophomore guard Rachel Martindale doesn't think familiarity will breed complacency for North Allegheny. Hunger to win has made the Tigers eager to prepare.

“I don't necessarily think it makes it harder,” Martindale said. “We have to play our game. We know them, they know us. We have to play better.”

Maintaining the current level on defense is something North Allegheny will need to do. The Tigers have won six straight games by 10 points or more and held four of those opponents under 40 points.

“I think we're playing really high-level defense,” Zeise said. “That's what really helps us score on offense. If we didn't have our defense, we wouldn't be doing as well on the offensive end. It's our defense that pushes us.”

Playing with a sharper focus could lead to a consecutive trip to the state semifinals.

Last season's voyage ended with a 43-42 loss to eventual Class 4A state champion Cumberland Valley.

Having that experience is something North Allegheny coach Spencer Stefko believes will be beneficial.

“You have the blessing of knowing how great it is,” Stefko said. “You also have the blessing of having it not end the way you want it to, which increases the hunger. That was the best thing that happened to us this year.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

