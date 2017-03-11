Bishop Canevin girls add to WPIAL title haul

The Bishop Canevin athletic department will need to make some room in the trophy case.

For the third time in five seasons, the Crusaders girls basketball team claimed a WPIAL title. After winning a pair of titles in Class AA in the old four-classification system, Bishop Canevin topped Neshannock, 65-36, for the Class 3A title March 4 at the Petersen Events Center.

“Every year is a new year, and it is our goal to win a title,” Bishop Canevin coach Tim Joyce said. “Our defense did really well, and we scored in transition. On offense, we were finding the open player. I think we hit our stride at the right time.”

The Crusaders (19-5) opened the game with a 9-0 run and never looked back. The team built a 45-15 lead by halftime thanks in part to nine Lancers turnovers and nine 3-pointers.

Sophomore Shamyjha Price led the team with 21 points. Fellow sophomore Gillan Gustine scored 15 points, all off of first-half 3-pointers. Bishop Canevin has been known for a stifling defense, but it is the team's offense that has been showing a spark late in the season.

“We have done it a few times,” Joyce said. “In the first (Seton-La Salle) game, we scored 51 in the first half. It all starts with our defense and creating turnovers. The shooting in the second half of the season has been better compared to the first half.

“Kids are hitting 3-pointers. With our offense, that is a huge part of it.”

The win was another highlight on a growing list of achievements for the Bishop Canevin program. Since the 2011-12 season, the Crusaders have gone to five WPIAL title games, won three district titles and won a state title in 2013.

This was the second straight season the Crusaders won a WPIAL title in convincing fashion — they beat Greensburg Central Catholic, 53-33, last year. While the team lost some major parts of last season's success — Gina Vallecorsa is now playing at Cal (Pa.), and Erin Joyce has continued her career at Waynesburg — the team was able to evolve its game.

“The biggest difference is the pressure defensively this team can apply,” Joyce said. “It is faster.”

The Crusaders' style of play was boosted with a challenging out-of-section slate, which included trips to Florida and Washington, D.C., for tournaments, as well as showdowns with some of the WPIAL's best, including Class 5A champion Chartiers Valley, Class 2A runner-up Vincentian Academy and PIAA tournament qualifier South Fayette.

“In the scrimmages for the playoffs, we scrimmaged (Cardinal Wuerl) North Catholic and Penn Hills,” Joyce said. “We also scrimmaged Mt. Lebanon and Bethel Park. When you play good teams like that, it is a different pace. It might not lead to the best record or being the best statistically, but out goal is to being playing our best at this time of year.”

And the Crusaders will need to be their best with the PIAA tournament underway. Bishop Canevin started the trek to Hershey with a game against Central Cambria; results were unavailable before this edition's deadline. The Crusaders' side of the bracket includes District 6 champ West Shamokin (24-2), District 10 champ North East (19-6) and five other WPIAL squads.

Teams from Philadelphia, such as Neumann-Goretti and St. Basil Academy, are among the top teams in the state.

“It is brutal,” Joyce said. “Those teams in the east are really good. … It is going to be a challenge.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.