Fab freshman McConnell helps Chartiers Valley girls to WPIAL title

Growing up as the youngest of three McConnell children, Megan did her best to try to keep up with older brothers T.J. and Matty, especially on the basketball court.

But despite the considerable age gap — six years between her and Matty and a decade between her and T.J. — Megan never received any special treatment during family games. She said her brothers always were blocking her shots, invariably sending her running to the house crying.

That tactic didn't work. Her parents, Tim, the Chartiers Valley boys basketball coach, and Shelly would tell her to go back outside and keep playing.

Competing against a future NBA player and future Division I player helped forge toughness in Megan. Chartiers Valley girls coach Dan Slain calls her “a pit bull who someone just took her bone away.”

That scrappy demeanor helped the freshman become an integral part of the first WPIAL girls basketball championship in school history. The Colts, 19-7 and on an 11-game winning streak heading into the PIAA playoffs, defeated Oakland Catholic, 52-36, on March 4 for the Class 5A title.

Chartiers Valley trailed by seven at halftime then pulled away in the second half thanks in large part to outscoring Oakland Catholic 20-3 in the fourth quarter. McConnell played a big role, too, scoring 13 points in the second half.

“This has been my goal since middle school,” McConnell said. “The day after, I still didn't think it was real. I had to pinch myself.”

Slain has not been surprised by McConnell's performance throughout the season. He knew her pedigree well and, he said, with a young team, she didn't need to be apprehensive about stepping on the toes of a bunch of seniors who might not appreciate a ninth-grader potentially stealing their thunder.

In fact, McConnell said, one of her best friends on the team is point guard Abbey Collins, one of only two Colts seniors.

“She's been like a big sister to me,” McConnell said.

Slain said McConnell made the Colts “complete,” giving them a fifth solid starter.

“It was a perfect fit,” Slain said. “She's a fiery competitor. She doesn't like to lose in anything. She has that steely glare.

“A lot of kids can play the game, but not every kid can think the game. That's the thing that makes Megan special. She's always a play ahead.”

But while many basketball observers tend to look at offense — McConnell averages 11 points — Slain said what sets her apart is her defense. She often is called upon to guard the opposition's best offensive player.

Her magnum opus might have been the WPIAL semifinal against Trinity. She held the Hillers' Sierra Kotchman, who has more than 1,500 career points, scoreless in the Colts' 47-35 victory.

“I think defense is a key part of my game,” McConnell said. “I'm small (5-foot-5), but I can still defend. When my shots aren't falling, I know I can make it up on defense.”

Already with one WPIAL title and three more years to go, McConnell finally has a chance to one-up her brothers. T.J. and Matty won one WPIAL championship each, so Megan is determined to get more.

Even if she does, she knows where the credit belongs.

“(T.J. and Matty) have been like my role models,” she said, “and have been the best inspiration on me.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.