SSA boys advance in PIAA tournament

Despite seeing an eight-point halftime lead get slashed to one after three quarters, Shady Side Academy held on for a 48-47 win over Fairview (21-5) on Friday night in Erie in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A boys basketball playoffs.

Etai Groff led the Indians (19-7) with 20 points, and Kirf Olander added 14, including a trio of 3-pointers. Skyy Moore chipped in with 10 points.

“We held on, and I think holding on is the perfect way to describe the end of our game,” SSA coach David Vadnais said. “I thought we executed our game plan for two-and-a-half quarters. We went into the half up eight and extended the lead to double digits the first portion of the third quarter. Then, Etai picked up his third foul and we decided to take him out.

“At that point, we started to turn the ball over and gave them good looks. To Fairview's credit, they made a number of big shots down the stretch.”

Fairview briefly took the lead early in the fourth quarter.

“We responded to the challenge,” Vadnais said. “Etai stepped up, and we were able to regain the lead. In the last couple of minutes, we missed foul shots and allowed them an opportunity to win the game. On the last possession we did a good job of making them take a contested shot and not allowing any second looks.”

Shady Side Academy advanced to the PIAA second round to play WPIAL champion Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic on Tuesday, after deadline for this edition.

