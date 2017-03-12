Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

DeGregorio enjoys 1st season on Hampton bench, son's success

Devon Moore | Sunday, March 12, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Pete Madia | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton's Isaac DeGregorio drives past Moon's Jioni Smith (3) and Max Hurley during the WPIAL Class 5A boys' basketball championship Friday, March 3, 2017, at the Petersen Events Center.

Updated 1 hour ago

Hampton assistant coach Dave DeGregorio had a pretty good gig at North Allegheny. He was a successful head coach at a large school well-known regionally for its excellence in athletics. His boys basketball program made the playoffs 11 of his 12 years.

But there's another gig that's more important: family. With his own residing in Hampton Area School District, he resigned last summer and joined coach Joe Lafko's staff. Turns out, he picked a great time to do it, not just for his continued success, but for his son, Isaac, too.

“I have one son who's going to be a senior and Isaac, who's in ninth grade, and another who's in eighth grade,” said DeGregorio, who compiled a 232-76 record at North Allegheny and made the WPIAL Class AAAA title game in 2015. “It just made sense for me to be around more at this time. It's worked out well, and it's been a lot of fun this year.”

The culmination of Isaac's maturation was witnessed in front of many at his father's old stomping grounds — North Allegheny — in a memorable game against Mars in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals.

The freshman, who started the season as a reserve but earned more playing time as the season wore on and Hampton dealt with injuries, made three key 3-pointers in the second half and finished with 11 points to help lead Hampton to a 61-59 upset of its No.1-seeded section rival that had bested them twice in the regular season.

“I'm very confident in myself,” Isaac said. “I think I missed four times in the first half. But I practiced so many threes before, there's nothing different in the second half.”

DeGregorio has a long-standing relationship with Lafko, who have both shared a bench coaching each other's sons in AAU ball as early as elementary school. Additionally, DeGregorio had experience with some of Hampton's seniors such as Ben Huber and Antonio Ionadi in the same circuit.

Now, the eldest DeGregorio has a chance to be closer to his three youngest sons (oldest son Jackson graduated): senior Eli, who runs track for Hampton, Isaac, and Elwood, who plays basketball in middle school. Though each has taken his own path in life, Isaac might share his father's passion the most.

“It's just in his personality,” DeGregorio said. “He really likes basketball. He does a lot on his own to get better.”

“It's the satisfaction of doing well and making someone proud,” said Isaac, who might be one of the more experienced players next year as Hampton graduates eight seniors.

“Hoops was just my passion, and it carried on a long way.”

As far as a proud father goes, DeGregorio could have been coaching a playoff game for North Allegheny the night Isaac had his big moment in the biggest game of the year. But timing is everything.

“He's definitely tougher on me than anyone because I'm his son,” Isaac said. “But he should be. It's made it a lot easier that he's part of the coaching staff now.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.