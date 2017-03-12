DeGregorio enjoys 1st season on Hampton bench, son's success

Hampton assistant coach Dave DeGregorio had a pretty good gig at North Allegheny. He was a successful head coach at a large school well-known regionally for its excellence in athletics. His boys basketball program made the playoffs 11 of his 12 years.

But there's another gig that's more important: family. With his own residing in Hampton Area School District, he resigned last summer and joined coach Joe Lafko's staff. Turns out, he picked a great time to do it, not just for his continued success, but for his son, Isaac, too.

“I have one son who's going to be a senior and Isaac, who's in ninth grade, and another who's in eighth grade,” said DeGregorio, who compiled a 232-76 record at North Allegheny and made the WPIAL Class AAAA title game in 2015. “It just made sense for me to be around more at this time. It's worked out well, and it's been a lot of fun this year.”

The culmination of Isaac's maturation was witnessed in front of many at his father's old stomping grounds — North Allegheny — in a memorable game against Mars in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals.

The freshman, who started the season as a reserve but earned more playing time as the season wore on and Hampton dealt with injuries, made three key 3-pointers in the second half and finished with 11 points to help lead Hampton to a 61-59 upset of its No.1-seeded section rival that had bested them twice in the regular season.

“I'm very confident in myself,” Isaac said. “I think I missed four times in the first half. But I practiced so many threes before, there's nothing different in the second half.”

DeGregorio has a long-standing relationship with Lafko, who have both shared a bench coaching each other's sons in AAU ball as early as elementary school. Additionally, DeGregorio had experience with some of Hampton's seniors such as Ben Huber and Antonio Ionadi in the same circuit.

Now, the eldest DeGregorio has a chance to be closer to his three youngest sons (oldest son Jackson graduated): senior Eli, who runs track for Hampton, Isaac, and Elwood, who plays basketball in middle school. Though each has taken his own path in life, Isaac might share his father's passion the most.

“It's just in his personality,” DeGregorio said. “He really likes basketball. He does a lot on his own to get better.”

“It's the satisfaction of doing well and making someone proud,” said Isaac, who might be one of the more experienced players next year as Hampton graduates eight seniors.

“Hoops was just my passion, and it carried on a long way.”

As far as a proud father goes, DeGregorio could have been coaching a playoff game for North Allegheny the night Isaac had his big moment in the biggest game of the year. But timing is everything.

“He's definitely tougher on me than anyone because I'm his son,” Isaac said. “But he should be. It's made it a lot easier that he's part of the coaching staff now.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.