Pine-Richland boys win PIAA playoff thriller

For nearly the totality of their PIAA Class 6A first-round game at Baldwin on Saturday night, the Pine-Richland boys basketball team held an edge against Latrobe. In the second half, the Rams even built a 20-point lead.

But the Wildcats (19-5) came roaring back in the final quarter, and coach Jeff Ackermann and his team found themselves down one point with 7 seconds left.

In the closing moments of the win-or-go-home clash, Pine-Richland (25-1) took the lead once and for all on Andrew Kristofic's tip-in that followed an Andrew Petcash miss.

The 83-82 win was certainly a dramatic one that required the victors to dig deep and answer constant challenges. If nothing else, it proved that after winning their second consecutive WPIAL title, Pine-Richland is treating the PIAA tournament as more than a cherry on top of its already successful season.

“It was pretty impressive because we've faced a lot of teams in the WPIAL playoffs, and Latrobe was one of the teams we thought we'd see but we didn't. To see them in the first round of states is tough because it's a really good team,” Ackermann said.

“You come off of the WPIAL championship, and everyone's feeling great, but then you really have to get up for that first game because you know (Austin) Butler can play. We knew it wasn't going to be an easy one, but we came out to play. I thought our guys were great.”

Kristofic finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Petcash and Phil Jurkovec had 17 points each. However, the distinction of leading scorer for the Rams would go to senior guard Evan Luellen, who had 22 points.

“At halftime, I said to the team that we need a fourth guy to step up or we're not going to win this game. After that, in the third quarter, he went out there and scored 11 points. He listened, and he stepped up for us, that's for sure,” Ackermann said.

“He knocked down some open 3s, and he also had some really nice drives to the basket.”

The Rams were scheduled to play Allderdice on Wednesday at Baldwin, after deadline for this edition. It was an opportunity for the WPIAL 6A champs to exact revenge on the City League champion Dragons after being ousted by them in last season's state tournament.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.