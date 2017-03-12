Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Pine-Richland girls cap season in WPIAL tournament

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, March 12, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

After powering through a difficult regular season schedule to the tune of a 21-1 record and winning a share of its first section championship since 1998, the Pine-Richland girls basketball team didn't envision an abrupt end to their year.

Unfortunately for the Rams, that was what happened as the top-seeded program in WPIAL Class 6A was ousted by Bethel Park in the quarterfinals of the playoffs, 52-44.

The loss was a tough one, according to coach Tom Reighard, but given all his girls accomplished this season, it was still no cause for the team to hang its heads.

“No, definitely not. Of course, they wanted more. Like any competitor, they wanted more. When the game was over, it felt like we wanted a redo. It was a tough loss for us. It's a weight on you. First, you're mad, upset, depressed, and it weighed on the team,” Reighard said.

“We wanted another shot, but it doesn't work that way. It was an upsetting loss, but it's not going to take away from the things we accomplished this season.”

The loss brought an end to the Pine-Richland playing careers of seniors Caitlyn Byerly, Gianna DeTemple, Mackenzie Jenkins and Amanda Kalin.

The four classmates composed one of the most successful groups to come through the school. In four seasons, they accrued a 75-24 record to go along with four consecutive playoff appearances.

“That will always be a special group of seniors for me. I started back at Pine-Richland four years ago, starting with that group being in ninth grade. To watch them grow as basketball players and young women, it was unbelievable,” Reighard said.

“The next group is going to take on a new identity. These kids will have some large shoes to fill for the next couple of years.”

While this year's group of seniors has played their last game in a Rams uniform, their contributions to the program will certainly be felt down the line. According to their coach, the impact that Kalin, Jenkins, DeTemple and Byerly had on their younger teammates over the years will be felt in the personalities of future teams.

“We're going to move forward, but the seniors helped to set a standard here,” he said.

“This group of seniors definitely set that bar high for groups coming up, and it's great to have that level of competitiveness that you're trying to reach for the next group coming in.”

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

