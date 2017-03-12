Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Fox Chapel boys fail to qualify for PIAA tournament

Marty Stewart | Sunday, March 12, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel boys basketball coach Zach Skrinjar gets emotional with his team on senior night at Fox Chapel Area High School.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel Varsity basketball captain Jake Livingston takes the court with roses for his family as he is announced on senior night.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel senior basketball players and cheerleaders pose together for a photo on senior night during a recent home game.

Updated 1 hour ago

When Woodland Hills lost to Butler in the semifinals of the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs March 1, the PIAA playoff hopes of the Fox Chapel boys basketball team disappeared. The Foxes needed Woodland Hills to go all the way or the season would end for coach Zach Skrinjar's squad.

Despite the disappointment, Skrinjar felt it was a memorable season.

“We finished 19-4, won the Shady Side Academy tournament, won at Latrobe in a great atmosphere, beat Penn Hills on our senior night, and we sent the game at Plum into overtime on a buzzer-beater and won in overtime to win the section.

“There are also many great memories along the way just in every day interactions and preseason with this group. They had a goal to make the playoffs, and it was fulfilling to work with them every day to achieve that goal and even more. Winning the first section title in 6A is something I think we will look back at. We were able to show future teams that if you play together and defend, you can be competitive in WPIAL basketball.”

The Foxes will lose seniors Jake Livingston, Michael Snowball and Dimitri Spina but will return starters Carson Cohen and Ben Kelly, along with Micah Morris and Sam Brown. Skrinjar will be looking for contributions from underclassmen Arnold Vento, Ryan Kerr, Noah Marks and Kenyon Weiss.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.