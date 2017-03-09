Trib Cup: Obama Academy girls take aim at state title

Many of the teams entering the PIAA basketball playoffs are coming off a championship win.

But the Obama Academy girls basketball team has already claimed two championships before tipping off its opening round Class 5A game Saturday.

After earning its fourth consecutive City League championship Feb. 19, Obama Academy didn't stop there, as the team then defeated Hollidaysburg and Bellefonte in the District 6, 8 and 9 subregional championship to take home top honors and earn a bid to the state tournament.

“The girls were so excited (to win) and just very happy, but they have played hard, and it's all about them just putting their minds to playing hard and going out there and giving it their all,” Obama Academy coach Monique McCoy said.

“Most teams underestimate us and for us to just come out and play and win and then get rewarded with medals was just awesome,” added senior forward Michaela Porter.

With an 18-8 overall record and a perfect 10-0 record in City League play as the team gets set to play South Fayette at 4 p.m. Saturday, Obama Academy is highlighted as this week's Trib Cup High School Sports Award feature team, and is a big part of the Purple Eagles' third-place Trib Cup ranking in Class 5A.

As the team now sets out for its third postseason championship, it will rely on its stellar frontcourt. That starts with Porter, the two-time City League Player of the Year who is averaging close to 17 points, nine rebounds and five steals.

“The past four years with Michaela have been, what other word could I use but awesome,” McCoy said of the Cincinnati commit. “Her leadership skills and her willingness to learn and work hard has been just tremendous.”

But Porter is joined in the frontcourt by two other 6-foot seniors in Taylin Tyler and Taylor Stewart. The trio combined for 52 of Obama Academy's 64 points in its City League championship win and has provided the Purple Eagles with a distinct advantage in the paint.

“Between Taylor and Taylin, those three girls, they have goals and they set those goals for themselves and for their team, and they try to reach them every practice and every game,” McCoy said.

But it's also been the play of junior guards An'Drea Williams and Zari Overton-Grandy who have helped to complement the team's frontcourt with solid defense and timely scoring. McCoy said she knows it will take an entire starting five to win games this late in the season.

“It's going to take a whole team effort,” she said. “You can't just depend upon one person. It's going to take everyone to be on point and focused on all aspects of the game.”

A PIAA first-round playoff win has proved to be an elusive one in past years for the Purple Eagles, as their season has ended in that round each of the past three seasons.

But winners of six games in a row and nine of its last 10, Obama Academy is optimistic it can make a run in the state playoffs.

“I think we have a lot of momentum right now and a lot of confidence, and I think that's going to help us. … We have so much confidence and we've prepared so much that we are really excited and ready to play,” Porter said.

But for McCoy and the Purple Eagles, the season is already a success no matter the result of their next game. While McCoy noted the team always has the ultimate goal of winning its next game, the Purple Eagles made great strides against a challenging schedule this year, one that included three teams that are still competing in the PIAA playoffs.

“Absolutely, we have reached certain goals as a team,” she said. “Of course we want to win, and what coach and player doesn't? But to say that it would be a success, absolutely.

“To get through a season, that's a long season, and to play the better teams that are not only in our league, but also outside of our league and look at the progress we have made, that's what's mainly important and the kids have definitely done that.”

